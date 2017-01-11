Finchum, Baize to race for Martin-McClure

Now, the 22-year-old Knoxville driver will get a chance for a repeat performance.

Martin-McClure Racing announced Wednesday that Finchum will once again drive the No. 39 Toyota at the Bristol race. They also will field the No. 13 Toyota for Hunter Baize, last year's K&N Series Rookie of the Year, who will race the entire season for the Abingdon-based team.

As for Finchum, whose car will carry sponsorship from Emory & Henry College, he hopes the results turn out just as good as last season when he dominated the race, leading 112 of 125 laps.

"We hope our performance is as good as the car looks," Finchum said while standing next to the white race car with the blue and yellow logos. "We have all the same guys back on the crew and it's the same race car. I believe we're going to be competitive and hopefully we can win that race."

The sponsorship is special to team co-owner Eric McClure, a 2000 E&H graduate who majored in mass communications. Meanwhile, the Bristol race is special to the whole team, which operates out of the old Morgan-McClure shops off exit 22 off Interstate 81.

"Bristol Motor Speedway is such an iconic speedway for even the NASCAR Cup Series," Finchum said. "To come from the Late Models up in the higher NASCAR levels and being an hour and a half from my house, it's a huge deal for me and my family. For this area, the guys working on the cars, everybody gets so excited about Bristol Motor Speedway. If we could back it up, it would be a really, really big deal."

Finchum, a former track champion at nearby Kingsport Speedway, contacted NASCAR to get an original copy of last year's race broadcast. He has watched the race numerous times, while his father has a video on the race's final five laps on his phone.

There is also the trophy displayed on the mantle of the family home.

It wasn't quite as memorable for Baize, who ran in the top five, but finished 16th after some late race engine problems

With sponsorship from Reynolds Wrap, Baize is scheduled to race the No. 13 Toyota the entire season. He finished fourth in the K&N points a year ago, but feels this new combination could help launch his career the way the series has for guys like Joey Logano, Austin Dillon and Chase Elliott.

"Martin-McClure had a great 2016 season and this opportunity is obviously appealing to me as a driver," said Baize, a 19-year-old from Kentucky. "It has seemed to work out well for both of us. Eric McClure and Hal Martin are NASCAR national series veterans and it will be great to feed off their experience. It's not that I need the coaching so much as it's good to get their advice."

Finchum's schedule beyond Bristol is still unsettled as McClure is working with the driver on a variety of possibilities. It could include more K&N races with the Martin-McClure team or something in conjunction with another team.

"The Bristol deal is set in stone," Finchum said. "Whatever Eric suggests to me, whether it's outscoring to another team or if he decides to purchase a truck or Xfinity car, and go racing, I lean on Eric and Hal and trust what they say. We're trying to put something together, but nothing is set in stone yet."