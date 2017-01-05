Fast cars, big rigs to highlight dragway schedule

Besides the national event featuring the 330-mph Top Fuel and Funny Car classes, the track will continue to host a number of weekly racing events and a new Fitzgerald Peterbilt truck show in June.

“That weekend has become a great tradition for so many people both locally and from around the country who enjoy Father’s Day,” Caldwell said. “It has become one of the marquee events on the NHRA tour. That sport and that event have continued to grow for the past several years and we look forward to 2017.”

The track opens for its 52nd season on Saturday, April 1 with its Street Fights program. The series allows people to race down the quarter-mile in their street legal rides. It’s just $5 to watch and $10 to participate in one of the 14 events. The program has been successful in taking a lot of racing off the streets and giving an alternative by moving it to the track.

“We wanted to take a lot of the racing off the streets and give people a place to race their cars in a safer environment,” Caldwell said. “I’m glad we’re able to continue that.”

The DER Bracket Racing Series will return for its ninth season for 10 weekends of racing. The categories include Super Pro, Pro, Motorcycle, Trophy and Junior Dragsters.

Some of last season’s champions included Carl Widener of Elizabethton in the full-size cars and Ethan Ford of Jonesborough in the junior dragsters.

“We have gotten a program that really works,” Caldwell said. “(The promoter) Red Whittmore does a great job with that program for people who are a little more serious about racing. I’m glad we found a way that works and we’re still able to offer it.”

The marquee event of the year is the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals on June 16-18. It features three professional classes — Top Fuel, Funny Car and Pro Stock — and has other divisions like Nitro Harley and Pro Mods.

John Force, the 16-time world champion, is scheduled to return to Bristol and race his Funny Car as is Tony Schumacher in Top Fuel. In Pro Stock, the storyline will again be whether Greeneville driver Allen Johnson can win in his home race.

One of the major events on the NHRA tour, one-day tickets are available for just $25

This season will mark the debut of the Fitzgerald Peterbilt truck show, running June 30-July 1. It is an extravaganza for trucking enthusiasts. Full details on the event will be released at a later date, although with it being close to Independence Day, fireworks are a huge part of the program.

Fitzgerald Glider Kits became involved with the facility last season as the sponsor of the April race for the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

“The folks from Fitzgerald have quickly become a great part of the Bristol Motor Speedway family,” Caldwell said. “I’m looking forward to this event. It will be a lot of fun for anyone who enjoys those big rigs.”

The World Footbrake Challenge, for those who like old-school racing, is scheduled for July 7-9. The next couple of weeks, the track has a youth movement with the Huddleston Performance Jr. Drag Nationals on July 14-16 and the NHRA Eastern Conference Finals on July 20-22.

In between the Junior Dragster event, the Thompson Metal Monster Truck Madness is slated for Saturday, July 15. Along with the Monster Trucks in both racing and freestyle competitions, there are drifting and acrobatic motocross exhibitions.

Beyond the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, the second most popular event at the track is Super Chevy Show set for Sept. 8-10. Classic and modern Chevrolets are on display along with bracket racing. As part of the week, Thunder Valley Mayhem is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9. It features jet cars, wheelstanders and Pro Mods.

The major events wrap up on Sept. 28-Oct. 1 with the Fall Fling. Formerly the Spring Fling, it is one of the premier bracket race weekends in the country and features one of the largest payouts in drag racing.

“I feel like we’re in a really good spot from the dragway side and speedway side as well,” Caldwell said. “I know there will be a lot of buzz about some announcements coming up.”

— — —

Kevin Harvick will run a second Stewart-Haas Racing car in four NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season.

A 46-time winner in the Xfinity Series, Harvick will drive a No. 41 Ford in races at Texas, Charlotte, Kentucky and Darlington.

In other NASCAR news, it was recently announced that Michael Waltrip will attempt to qualify for his 30th Daytona 500. Waltrip finished 30th in a BK Racing Toyota at Daytona last season. He hasn’t raced since last May, when he finished 12th in the GEICO 500 at Talladega.

Michael McDowell was announced as the full-time driver for Leavine Family Racing for the 2017 season. Last year, McDowell split time in the No. 95 Chevrolet with Ty Dillon.