Big races scheduled to return to the Tri-Cities

Bristol Motor Speedway will once again host two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races, while the adjacent Bristol Dragway will again have a NHRA national event.

In addition, the AMA Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series is scheduled to come back to Muddy Creek Raceway.

But there are other big races at Bristol, at Muddy Creek and at Kingsport Speedway, Volunteer Speedway and Lonesome Pine Raceway.

It will be the 25th anniversary of the Food City 500 at Bristol on April 23. Leading into the silver anniversary of Food City’s sponsorship of the spring race, Bristol has the Bush’s Beans Pole Day on Friday, April 21, and the Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series on April 22.

The area’s most popular sporting event, the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race is scheduled for August 19.

As is the traditional lead-up to the fans’ favorite Cup Series race, the NASCAR Truck Series and Modified Series race on Wednesday, August 16. The Food City 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series and qualifying for the Cup Series is set for Friday, August 18.

But that’s not all at the speedway with its annual Thompson Metals Monster Truck Madness in July and the newly announced U.S. Nationals of Short Track Racing on May 19-21.

There are five different sanctioning bodies and six different categories racing.

The Sunday schedule, held the day after the NASCAR All-Star Race in Charlotte, will be highlighted by three 100-lap features for the Super Late Models, Pro Late Models and Late Model Stocks. The races are expected to bring in some of the top Cup drivers like Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott.

Of course, BMS and Bristol Dragway are both used for Speedway in Lights which goes on through Jan. 7.

Bristol Dragway will again be the host of the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals on Father’s Day weekend from June 16-18. The NHRA Jr. Dragster Eastern Conference Finals will also return to Bristol as well as the always popular Super Chevy Show.

For the weekly racer, the DER Bracket Series will be firing back up and the popular Street Fights program will also return.

Muddy Creek Raceway will again be the site of the AMA Tennessee National on June 24, the only race on the AMA Lucas Oil tour in the Southeastern United States. The track will continue to host a pair of the biggest amateur races in the country with the Tennessee State Championship and the Suzuki Top Gun Showdown.

Kingsport Speedway and Lonesome Pine Raceway will again be the home for NASCAR Weekly Series racing in the area, while fans of the dirt late models will go to Volunteer Speedway.

The Bulls Gap track will again have its two marquee events for the Super Late Models, the “Spring Thaw” and “The Scorcher,” a race scheduled during Bristol’s August weekend.

— — —

The Volunteer Speedway community suffered a loss last Saturday with the death of former driver turned car owner and crew chief R.W. McMurray. He was 88.

McMurray, who hailed from Hiltons, Va., served as a crew chief for former track champion Bobby Mays of Jonesborough among others.

Beyond his long time involvement in dirt track racing, McMurray was a long time crew member for Bristol-based NASCAR Busch Series car owner Ed Whitaker.

A jack of all trades, McMurray turned wrenches, drove the truck and did whatever job was necessary when Harry Gant drove Whitaker’s No. 7 Buicks.

The team, based out of Whitaker’s backyard shop, frequently outran many of the high-financed teams with Cup Series backing out of the Charlotte area.

— — —

NASCAR will be making a return to Memphis on June 3, 2017 with the K&N Pro Series.

The track in Millington was bought by the IHRA (International Hot Rod Association) from Dover Motorsports in 2010. Although primarily a drag racing organization, the IHRA has some ventures in stock car and sports car racing.

The Memphis track is a 3/4-mile oval, perfect for stock cars, and it hosted the NASCAR Busch Series from 1998-2009. Brad Keselowski won the last race at Memphis before this year.

Kevin Harvick, Greg Biffle and Martin Truex Jr. are among the other Memphis winners. In recent years, the track has served as a home for the Rusty Wallace Racing Experience.

The dragway at Memphis Motorsports Park has remained active over the years and is the home of the IHRA Summit World FInals.