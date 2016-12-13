Martin to be honored twice next month

It was announced last May that Martin would be inducted as part of the 2017 class at the NASCAR Hall of Fame. That ceremony happens in downtown Charlotte on Friday, Jan. 20.

Just two days later, Martin will become the newest member of the National Motorsports Press Association Hall of Fame in a ceremony in Concord, N.C.

The 57-year-old from Batesville, Ark., is one of the most highly regarded racing figures of the past quarter-century. He has even been given the title of the greatest driver to never win a championship.

That could be disputed, considering that Junior Johnson never won a driving championship. But there is no dispute that Martin’s numbers are impressive.

He was a 40-time winner in the Cup Series, a 56-time pole winner and a five-time runner up for the series title in a career that lasted three decades with 882 starts.

Martin, best known for driving the No. 6 Roush Racing Ford, finished just 26 points behind Dale Earnhardt for the 1990 season championship. Outside of NASCAR, he broke Earnhardt’s record to become the only five-time champion of the International Race of Champions (IROC) series.

Martin was also a four-time champion of the American Speed Association, and he retired as the winningest driver in the Xfinity Series (then Busch Series) with 49 wins, a record he held for 14 years before being broken by Kyle Busch.

He also won in the Trucks and was the first driver to win in all three NASCAR national series at Bristol Motor Speedway. He shares the all-time record with Cale Yarborough with nine Cup Series poles at BMS.At akk tracks, he won 96 races in the three major series (Cup, Xfinity and Trucks) over his career.

— — —

It’s not too late to support local folks in need through your local race tracks.

The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights at Bristol Motor Speedway runs 6-10 p.m. nightly now through Jan. 7, 2017. The four-mile trek through the two million holiday lights display raises money for the Bristol chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities.

There is also the Christmas Village for the kids, Santa’s sleigh and the popular Ice Rink at Bristol Motor Speedway.

More than just a night of family entertainment, a visit to Speedway in Lights benefits our local communities. This year, the Bristol chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities raised more than $1 million which helps several organizations in the Press’ coverage areas in Washington, Carter, Greene, Johnson, Sullivan and Unicoi counties. Just a few of those in Washington County include the Boys and Girls Club, Crumley House, Good Samaritan Ministries and Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

Beyond the annual lights displays, the organization raises money through donations and number of other functions throughout the year.

Kingsport Speedway is also hosting its first-ever Christmas drive through Dec. 20.

Blankets, winter clothing and toys for children up to 12 years old are all items being sought for donation. Donations can be dropped off at the Kingsport Speedway office, Texas Roadhouse of Kingsport, and the Sullivan Gardens Parkway location of Pizza Plus.

— — —

Another charity endeavor is with the Bristol-based War Wizard Monster Truck and the Gatlinburg relief effort.

The truck will be on display from noon to 4 p.m. this Saturday at Speedway Car Wash in Bristol. There will be autographed posters given away for donations and the driver will be there for the meet and greet. Personal photos with the truck are also available.

All donations will be taken to the Smoky Mountain Jubilee Donation Center in Pigeon Ford.