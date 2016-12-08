BMS has plenty to celebrate

More than Speedway in Lights, it has stayed busy for the folks at BMS with a number of good news items.

Last week, it was announced that BMS was recognized as the Speedway Motorsports track of the year and general manager Jerry Caldwell was named as the promoter of the year.

It was the first ever sweep of the track and promoter awards, and the second straight year which Caldwell was so recognized.

The track hosted two NASCAR Cup Series race weekends, a NHRA national event and two major college football games which set attendance records as part of its 2016 schedule.

“This is such an honor for all of us at Bristol Motor Speedway & Dragway,” Caldwell said. “There is no other group of dedicated and talented individuals that I would rather work with, and I know that the best is yet to come for this storied venue.”

In addition, Stephen Swift was named the O. Bruton Smith Award receipent. The 2000 ETSU graduate joined Speedway Motorsports in 2004 and became a vice president of operations and development at Kentucky Speedway in 2011. He now holds the same title for all of Speedway Motorsports.

And was quite an operation, it was at BMS in 2016, particularly with the transformation from race track to college football stadium.

The Battle at Bristol between Tennessee and Virginia Tech on Sept. 10 set an NCAA attendance record of 156,990. One week later, ETSU set a home attendance record of 13,863 for its 34-31 win over Western Carolina.

The Battle at Bristol continues to be a national topic as Caldwell joined representatives from ESPN, Tennessee and Virginia Tech to speak at the Sports Business Journal Intercollegiate Athletics Forum on Wednesday. in New York City

Beyond the track itself, there was last week’s news of Monster Energy drink becoming the sponsor for NASCAR’s premier series in 2017.

“They are a well-known entity in the sporting landscape with crossover appeal, and we know they will bring a new kind of intensity to America’s favorite motorsports series,” Caldwell said. “We also want to thank Sprint for their support for 13 strong years. They helped advance the sport both on and off the track with their technology and impressive fan activations.”

The track also hopes to get a boost with Thursday’s announcement that Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been medically cleared to race in 2017. Earnhardt prepared for his return by running 185 laps during a five-hour test session at Darlington Raceway and logging more than 15 hours in a racing simulator.

“I feel great, and I’m excited to officially be back,” Earnhardt said. “Actually getting in a race car was an important final step, and it gives me a ton of confidence going into 2017.”

The folks at the speedway were glad to hear Earnhardt had been cleared to race as well.

“All of us at Bristol Motor Speedway are thrilled to hear about Dale Jr’s good news today,” Caldwell said. “Health and wellness should continue to be a top priority for all in this sport and we appreciate Dale setting the example for the NASCAR family.

Along with his dedicated Bristol fans, we look forward to seeing Dale back on track at the 25th anniversary of the Food City 500 weekend in April.”