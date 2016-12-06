National-event win for Johnson highlights locals' efforts

Johnson was the first driver outside the KB Racing duo of Jason Line and Greg Anderson to win in the Pro Stock ranks this season. It was little surprise the win came at Bandimere Speedway.

While still looking for his first win at Bristol’s Thunder Valley, the driver of the Marathon Oil Dodge Dart has made a feast on the track nicknamed, “Thunder Mountain.”

Johnson won there for the fourth time in five years in July. It was his seventh win there overall and he made the final round for the 10th straight year.

The 2012 Pro Stock champion finished eighth in this year’s points. Over his two-decade career, Johnson has 27 wins, which rank him 10th in the division’s all-time win list.

While Johnson won on the NHRA national tour, the Martin-McClure Racing team made quite a splash in one of NASCAR's regional series.

The team owned by former Xfinity Series drivers Hal Martin and Eric McClure held a press conference and car unveiling at the Henderson Motorsports shop in April.

A week later, Chad Finchum of Knoxville drove the No. 39 Toyota to the win at the Pitt Lite 125 for the NASCAR K&N Pro Series at Bristol Motor Speedway.

With driver Austin Cindric behind the wheel and veteran crew chief Chris Carrier on the pit box, the team also scored wins at the Virginia International Raceway and Watkins Glen road courses.

Caleb Holman of Abingdon drove another Martin-McClure car at Bristol.

Holman, who races for Henderson in the NASCAR Truck Series, was the surprise pole winner at the Eldora Speedway dirt track in July. Holman also drove the No. 75 Toyota to a ninth-place finish at Atlanta.

— — —

At the local tracks, Jonesborough driver Tim Byrd repeated as champion of the Sportsman Late Model division at Volunteer Speedway.

It was Byrd’s third title in the last four seasons at the 4/10-mile Bulls Gap dirt track. Johnson City driver Tim Maupin, who was 2014 champion, finished fifth in the points.

Ronnie McCarty of Kingsport repeated as champion of his hometown track, while Wayne Hale of Bluff City also won his second straight title at Lonesome Pine Raceway.

Johnson City driver Zeke Shell finished second in the Kingsport Speedway standings, just four points behind McCarty. Shell scored three wins and five second-place finishes on the 3/8-mile concrete oval.

Joey Trent of Gray finished fifth in the points.

Nate Monteith, a former track champion at both Kingsport and Lonesome Pine, finished third in the Lonesome Pine standings.

Johnson City driver Danny Casteel finished fifth at Lonesome Pine, a 4/10-mile asphalt track in Coeburn, Va.

Elizabethton driver Carl Widener was among the champions at Bristol Dragway. He raced to a 22-point victory over Ed Cannon in the Sportsman division.

Jerry Turner of Bluff City won his fifth Motorcycle crown, while his daughter Hannah, finished runner-up to Ethan Ford of Jonesborough in the Junior Dragster, Division 2, standings.

On two wheels, Trey Emert of Johnson City was the Pro champion of the Hot Summer Nights Supercross Series.

Elijah Buchanan of Roan Mountain was second in the Pro standings, followed by Keith Ginley of Jonesborough and Adam Britt of Gray.

Other season champions included: Harley Davidson of Erwin (125cc, 2-stroke), Nick Dunbar of Limestone (College Boy Am), Will Andrews of Hampton (85cc, 9-13) and Gunner Kirk of Limestone in two 51cc classes.

On the 4-wheelers, Derrick Howlett of Limestone won the ATV Expert class and Jeremy Buchanan of Bakersville, N.C., was tops in the ATV Intermediate class.

— — —

There has been a change with a major bracket racing event at Bristol Dragway.

The Spring Fling has been moved to the new Galot Motorsports Park in North Carolina, but the organizers of the race haven’t forgotten about Bristol.

With the weather in the Tri-Cities generally better in autumn, the Fall Fling will now take place on Sept. 26-30.

“We love Bristol and want to stay there, yet we felt it was important to find a time of year that Bristol had better weather so that our racers can fully enjoy the experience we have to offer,” race promoter Kyle Seipel said. “Long term, the fall in Bristol will provide more favorable weather for the Fling’s race structure.”

To add to the excitement, the Guaranteed ‘Fling’ purses have been bumped up from 20k-20k-20k up to 20k-50k-20k.