Big year concludes with addition of U.S. Nationals Short Track event

The speedway announced Friday it will host the inaugural U.S. Nationals of Short Track Racing in May with a number of drivers from NASCAR’s series expected to compete.

Six different categories of stock car racing will be featured at the event, including Super Late Models, Pro (Crate) Late Models, Late Model Stocks, ICAR Modifieds, Street Stocks and Compacts.

The event will be sanctioned by five different prominent stock car sanctioning bodies representing eight different racing series. Several past winners of similar high profile Super Late Model events include Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Erik Jones, John Hunter Nemechek and William Byron.

The announcement comes on the heels of BMS being named Speedway Motorsports’ track of the year and the track’s executive vice president and general manager Jerry Caldwell being named promoter of the year.

It was the first time that an SMI facility swept the top awards and the second consecutive year that Caldwell was honored as the top promoter.

“This is such an honor for all of us at Bristol Motor Speedway & Dragway,” Caldwell said. “There is no other group of dedicated and talented individuals that I would rather work with, and I know that the best is yet to come for this storied venue.”

Bristol Motor Speedway was chosen from among the eight SMI facilities. The award is presented annually for best overall performance in numerous aspects including fan friendliness, attendance, financial performance, sponsor relations and creativity.

Caldwell, who has led the track since 2011, is only the second person to have won the promoter of the year award multiple times.

Friday’s announcement and the honors come at the end of what was billed as the biggest year ever.

The season kicked off with the introduction of Colossus TV — the world’s largest, outdoor, center-hung, 4-side video display. From there, Bristol Motor Speedway & Dragway hosted a number of high-profile racing events including two NASCAR race weekends, an NHRA drag race weekend, a monster truck show and the nation’s largest Super Chevy Show.

There were two college football games, which both set attendance records, and the Bristol Tailgate Party concert with Kenny Chesney and The Band Perry.

The Pilot Flying J Battle at Bristol, which saw Tennessee beat Virginia Tech 45-24 on Sept. 10, smashed the NCAA attendance record with a crowd of 156,990. The Food City Bucs at Bristol was held the following weekend with East Tennessee State beating Western Carolina 34-31 in front of an ETSU record 13,863 fans.

The Bristol branch of Speedway Children’s Charities also surpassed the million-dollar milestone and earned $1,002,380 through events such as The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights.

“While we look back fondly at 2016, we are ready to go for 2017 and beyond,” Caldwell said. “With all we have accomplished, the possibilities are endless. The future is very bright at Bristol Motor Speedway.”

That future will include the U.S. Nationals event which has practice for all six divisions on Friday, May 19. Qualifying, heat races and features for the Compacts, Modifieds and Street Stocks are scheduled for that Saturday with Sunday, May 21 to have three 100-lap main events for Super Late Model, Pro Late Model and Late Model Stock cars.