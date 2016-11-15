Can NASCAR finale live up to the hype?

It’s the third year of the new elimination format in the Chase for the Sprint Cup playoffs, but this is easily the strongest foursome left to battle it out.

There is Jimmie Johnson going for a seventh Cup Series championship, which would tie him with Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt for the most all-time.

Carl Edwards, who lost the closest championship battle in history in 2011, qualified with his win at Texas.

Kyle Busch, the defending series champion and a teammate to Edwards, made it on points.

Joey Logano, who won Sunday at Phoenix, rounds out the final four.

All three manufacturers — Chevrolet, Toyota and Ford — which compete in the series are represented and so are the sport’s top three teams with Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing and Team Penske.

Still, it will have to be a great race to beat what we’ve seen the first two years under this format.

In 2014, Kevin Harvick beat a determined Ryan Newman to capture the championship. A year ago, Busch held off Harvick for the title.

Of the four left this year, it’s hard to pick a favorite.

Johnson has the experience of winning a championship and even winning it in a series finale when he finished second and Denny Hamlin finished 14th in 2010.

Using the last two years is the barometer, Johnson will need to win the race to win the championship. But, Johnson has never won at Homestead. Part of that could be because his championship hopes haven’t rested on winning at Homestead.

Edwards was the winner of the 2010 race, and his track record at the South Florida track includes two wins, five top-five and seven top-10 finishes in a dozen races.

Those wins came in the Jack Roush-owned Fords. Now, Edwards is in a Toyota, which has dominated the 1 1/2-mile race tracks this season.

Then you have Busch, who has one win, two top-five and four top-10 finishes in 11 Homestead races. Besides his win last year, Busch led 191 of 267 laps in the 2012 race.

Finally, there is Logano, the lone Ford driver competing for the title on Ford Championship Weekend. Logano’s overall performance was actually stronger last season, but the 26-year-old driver already has 17 career wins.

While Logano was one of the championship four two years ago, his team underperformed and ended up 16th in the final rundown. He has never won at Homestead, although he did lead 72 laps of last year’s race.

If nothing else, it promises to be an interesting weekend with titles for the Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series also to be decided.

— — —

Marathon and Denver were two words which defined the NHRA drag racing season for Greeneville drag racer Allen Johnson.

The 2012 Pro Stock world champion was eliminated in the opening round of last weekend’s NHRA Finals in Pomona, California.

Johnson finished eighth in the Pro Stock point standings, but more importantly, he got to race after signing Marathon as the sponsor on his Dodge Dart last winter.

The good news for Johnson moving forward is the sponsor will be back on the car in 2017.

Even better when the veteran driver looks back on the season was his weekend at Denver.

He made the final round of the NHRA Mopar Mile-High Nationals at Bandimere Speedway for the 10th consecutive year and he won there for a record seventh time. With the mountain air holding speeds down, Johnson had a pass of 6.982 seconds (197.39 mph) to beat Vincent Nobile in the final round.

Still, Johnson didn’t expect to be a factor after lining up as the 10th seed in the elimination bracket.

“We stunk the place up all weekend during qualifying,” said Johnson, who beat Drew Skillman, defending world champ Erica Enders, and Greg Anderson to reach the final round. “I wouldn’t have given us a one percent chance to win all weekend. The magic up there is just on our side for some reason.”