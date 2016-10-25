Chase race brings out some of the worst in NASCAR

Under the old Cup Series point standings, it was usually associated with the final race or two of the season when a driver leading the points would be looking at where he needed to finish a race to clinch the championship instead of going for the win.

Most fans had little problem with it as the reward far outweighed the risk.

They do have a problem, however, with what Joe Gibbs Racing did Sunday at Talladega.

The JGR teams of Kyle Busch, Carl Edwards and Matt Kenseth weren’t stroking. What they did was downright embarassing.

We’ve seen the strategy at the restrictor-plate tracks where drivers ride near the back of the pack until near the end of the race and then charge to the front.

But those three teams never attempted to move to the front. Instead, they stayed near the back and finished 28th through 30th.

They made the argument it was no different than in the past, and they advanced to the next round of the Chase of the Sprint Cup playoffs with their actions.

But it sure didn’t feel the same as Bill Elliott or Rusty Wallace trying to wrap up the championship at Atlanta in the old days.

The actions on Sunday went against the actual definition of the sport. At the end of the day, it’s called automobile racing and there sure wasn’t much racing those three drivers did.

What makes it seem worse is how dominant the Toyotas have been, the reputation of coach Gibbs as the ultimate competitor as well as the three extremely talented drivers.

Once you count in Denny Hamlin, who did race his way into the Chase in an exciting battle with Austin Dillon, the Gibbs team easily has the best driver lineup in NASCAR.

There isn’t a driver on the planet in any form of racing I feel is as talented as Busch, while Hamlin and Edwards are easily the best two drivers in the sport without a championship.

At age 44, Kenseth is still one of the top drivers in the sport.

But the deal on Sunday reminded me of some of the garbage we see in other sports. Instead of stroking, it felt more like teams tanking games at the end of the season to get high draft choices or sitting the starting quarterback as they’re about to enter the playoffs.

So what is the solution?

The Gibbs team makes a valid point. If they had got caught up in the “big one” at Talladega, they might have been knocked out of championship contention.

I’ve long advocated for bonus points for leading a certain number of laps. It would be something like a bonus point for every five laps you lead at a track 2-miles or longer, every seven laps you lead at an intermediate track and every 10 at a short track.

That way, it actually pays to be up front instead of riding in the back.

Other than that, it is unfortunately the nature of racing at the restrictor-plate tracks. With Talladega being part of the Chase for the forseeable future, it’s an ugly scenario that will likely show up again.

On the flip side, Talladega did provide the drama of Hamlin and Dillon tied in the points at the end of the race. Hamlin won the tiebreaker and that’s the kind of close competition that any sport longs for.

You also had Joey Logano and his team stepping up to earn the victory and an automatic berth in the next round.

Brian Scott, driving the Richard Petty Motorsports No. 44 Ford, finished second. It was easily the best finish of his NASCAR career and showed that everyone in the field has a shot to win at Talladega.

There was also the drama of Martin Truex Jr. and Brad Keselowski, two of the dominant drivers of this season. Both were eliminated from the race and the Chase with engine problems.

But for me, it wasn’t a great race by any means and I’m ready for the short track at Martinsville on Sunday. At least, it’s one place where the Gibbs team should try to race to win.

— — —

On the NHRA drag racing tour, it doesn’t look like it’s going to be a championship season for Greeneville’s Allen Johnson, but there is plenty to celebrate.

It was announced last week that Marathon Oil is coming back to sponsor Johnson’s Dodge Dart race car for the 2017 season. It is certainly a lot different than a year ago when Johnson talked about getting out of the sport with the possibility of no sponsor.

Johnson, eighth in the Pro Stock point standings, will now try to add to his record at Las Vegas this wekeend. Johnson has three wins at Las Vegas, where qualifying begins on Friday with eliminations scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

— — —

Michael Clark of Jonesborough was among the winners at the Hot Summer Nights Supercross Series last Saturday at the Appalachian Fairgrounds.

Clark rode his Kawasaki to a sweep of motos in the 250D class. Also from Washington County, Tom Lambert of Gray was the runner-up in the 40+ division.

Gunner Kirk of Limestone was a winner in two classes, while Sarah Sparks, also of Limestone, won the women’s division race. Other Limestone riders included Izak Dotson with two runner-up finishes and Nick Dunbar with one runner-up finish.

From Piney Flats, Brayden Arrowood picked up a race win and Carson Mullins of Piney Flats had a second-place finish.

It was four wheels instead of two wheels where Bakersville N.C. riders flourished. Jeremy Buchanan was the ATV Intermediate winner and Malachi Staton was victorious in the ATV Novice race.

The final round of the Hot Summer Nights Series is scheduled for this Saturday at I-81 Motorsports Park.