Numerous Veterans Day ceremonies and events scheduled

Thursday

• Northeast State Community College invites the public to commemorate the day Thursday morning with a ceremony in the Wellmont Regional Center for the Performing Arts on campus.

The ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m. with a performance of the “Star Spangled Banner” by the Northeast State Choral Ensemble, with two guest speakers, students and veterans Joni Hughes, a veteran of the U.S. Army, and Steven Jones, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, presenting. U.S. Army veteran John Adcox, who is also active in the Northeast State Office of Veterans Affairs, will also present.

Friday

• East Tennessee State University’s Department of Military Science, the Veterans Affairs Standing Committee and the Student Veterans of America will hold a special ceremony Friday morning.

The ETSU Marching Band and University School chorus will provide music before Brig. Gen. Rodney D. Fogg provides remarks for the ceremony. Fogg, a King College graduate, became the 54th Quartermaster General Commandant for the U.S. Army Quartermaster School in June 2016. The Quartermaster School trains, educates and develops soldiers, civilians and members of other services and nations. The school also commands the 23rd Quartermaster Brigade in Fort Lee, Virginia.

The ceremony will take place at the Veterans Memorial in the Quad behind Gilbreath Hall and is open to the public.

In the case of bad weather, the event will be moved to Brooks Gym. Visitors can obtain a temporary parking pass at Parking Services, 123 Stout Drive.

• Telford’s Ruritan Club will host a chili supper Friday evening to raise money for community projects. Veterans will be honored at the event with an appreciation gift bag, and guests will have a variety of homemade chilis to choose from, with plenty of cornbread and desserts.

The club will take donations and carry-out is available.

The Telford Ruritan Club is located at the corner of Telford School House Road and Telford-New Victory Road.

Saturday

• U.S. Rep. Phil Roe will speak at a Veterans Day ceremony Saturday morning at the Johnson City/Washington County Veterans Memorial in Kiwanis Park. Veterans from American Legion Kings Mountain Post 24, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 9 and ROTC members from ETSU will participate in the ceremony. Jim Culp will play taps to close the event.

The public is invited to attend and honor veterans.

Sunday

• U.S. Rep. Phil Roe will speak at a Veterans Day ceremony in Erwin Sunday at 2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 309 Academy St.

The public is invited to attend, and the town and American Legion will provide refreshments after the ceremony.

Monday

• Johnson City Transit will offer free fixed-route rides Monday for both veterans and non-veterans. Visit www.johnsoncitytransit.org to view routes.

Next week

• ETSU students in the Student Veterans of America are hosting a Holiday Expo and Craft Bazaar next weekend to help raise money for the organization.

On Friday and Saturday in the D.P. Culp University Center Ballroom on the third floor, guests can browse handmade gifts, beauty items, kitchen tools, food and more from 40 different vendors. The expo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

Admission is free for ETSU students, and personal hygiene item donations will be accepted at the door as well as donations to the Student Veterans of America.