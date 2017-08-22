4 incidents, 2 deadly, raise questions about Navy operations

There were two more minor accidents involving Navy warships earlier this year. A commander says the four “cannot be viewed in isolation.”

The Navy has ordered an “operational pause,” which one analyst said makes sense “to explore what on Earth is happening.”

Another expert says the incidents raise the question of whether Navy forces are stretched too thin.

It is still unclear how the collision occurred early Monday between the USS McCain and a tanker off Singapore, leaving 10 American sailors missing and five injured.