Korean War veterans recognition, remembrance ceremony set

But with the upcoming anniversary of the U.S. signing of the armistice to end the Korean War on July 27, the Mountain Home National Cemetery will host a special recognition and memorial service for those military members,

“These guys say they are the forgotten soldiers in a forgotten war,” Mountain Home Cemetery Director Jeny Walker said. The country was tired of war by the time troops were inserted into Korea, which started just shy of five years after World War II.

“When the Korean War ended, we were relieved and (soldiers) just came home and went back to work,” Walker said. “There were no parades, no confetti, no crowds.”

After Veterans Administration mandates for other war veterans, Walker said it was time to recognize those who felt “forgotten.”

“The VA mandated we do a celebration of World War I veterans,” which did occur, but without any living WW I survivors.

“The VA mandated we do a celebration of Vietnam veterans, and that was phenomenally successful,” Walker said. Now, she hopes to create the same welcoming ceremony for Korean War veterans.

“We saw a need and started with the Korean War veterans group in Kingsport and asked if they were interested. They decided they wanted to tell their story,” she said. “One of the speakers was in the room when the armistice was signed, we have two guys bringing memorabilia from Korea. When I went to the group and said what do you want to do, they said, ‘We want to tell our story.’ ”

Part of that story included their request to have a particular Korean song that was often heard during the soldiers’ time in that country.

“They said there was a song that was sung in Korea and they wanted to hear it.”

It took months for Walker to get the plan in place, but during Thursday’s ceremony, a Korean women’s singing group will attend in cultural dress and sing “Arirang” (pronounced “Odevong”) for the veterans.

It’s a Korean folk song reminiscent of hard times during foreign invasions of the country. Coupled with a soothing musical score, the translated lyrics are:

Arirang, Arirang, Arariyo...

Crossing over Arirang Pass.

The one who abandoned me

Shall not walk even 4 kilometers before their feet hurt.

A roll call of all Korean veterans buried at Mountain Home — all 2,172 of them — will begin at 8 a.m. at the cemetery and the service will start at 10 a.m.

“The armistice signing ended the Korean War and established a demilitarized zone between the two countries of Korea,” Walker said. “The men who fought this war were courageous during some of the most brutal combat in modern history. This ceremony is unique in that we have public service groups, private companies, the city of Johnson City and veterans service organizations coming together to honor these veterans.”

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the cemetery committal shelter where there will be a tent set up. Korean veterans will have special designated parking and are asked to arrive by 9:30.