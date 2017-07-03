VA buildings named historic landmarks

Sula Jacobs, interior superintendent of Cumberland Gap National Park, presented the National Historic Landmark Bronze Plaque in front of Building 69, one of the original administrative buildings of the Mountain Branch Hospital.

Following the opening of the ceremony, when NJROTC students from David Crockett High School presented the colors and Alexa Dunavan sang the national anthem, Jacobs presented the plaque designating the building, among others on the campus, as a national landmark.

Before the ceremony concluded and attendees went to Building 34 to tour the Medical Museum, U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, R-1st, a veteran himself, said he was proud of the legacy the VA has as a national institution that has worked to serve veterans since 1930.

“It is a privilege to be here today,” Roe said. “I can remember when I first got to town, back when they first opened the new medical center in 1980, we were able to walk and jog through this area each and every day. Part of my medical training was at a VA hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. I just appreciate so much what the VA has done for various veterans throughout the time that it’s been here.”

Long before Roe walked the Mountain Home VA campus, Building 69 of what was formerly known as Mountain Branch housed medical offices, a surgical suite and a series of wards that treated contagious patients. From 1920-1926, the facility was redesignated as the National Sanatorium, a facility dedicated to treating World War I veterans suffering from diseases such as tuberculosis.

While the rest of the original hospital has since been demolished, Building 69 still stands 114 years later, serving as the terminus of Dogwood Avenue, the main avenue on campus.

Built in 1903, the original Mountain Branch facilities, were key structures for the Mountain Home Branch of the National Home for Disabled Volunteer Soldiers. The location was chosen by then U.S. Rep. Water P. Brownlow for its climate and proximity to under-served veterans in Tennessee.