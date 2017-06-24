Track chair brings new mobility to wounded soldier

Even as it became clear he would live and recover some of his mobility, being left with one leg and severe nerve damage in his arms and hands, he still had no idea he’d be able to get back to hunting and fishing.

That changed Saturday.

The Road Warrior Foundation, a non-profit veterans-helping-veterans organization, unveiled a battery powered, all-terrain tank chair decked out in Army camouflage. The gift will open a whole new world for Young and his wife, Kayla.

Instead of Young’s being in pain from walking to their favorite fishing hole, the tank chair will provide the access needed so the couple can enjoy the outdoors together.

The unveiling happened at East Tennessee ATV in Elizabethton during the first East Tennessee Spyder Owners Rally.

Young, 27, of Trinity, North Carolina, said he had a hunch something wasn’t right about the story his wife told him before they traveled the three hours from their North Carolina home to Elizabethton. She had worked with Road Warrior members for three months to keep the event a secret.

The ruse was that the couple needed to attend a veterans caregiver seminar. He bought her story at first, but a few days ago became suspicious. Still, he didn’t object to the trip. As they made their way through the mountains, they saw different groups of Can-Am Spyder riders. Kayla decided they should stop at East Tennessee ATV, which is the Can-Am dealership.

Even as the couple was led to a stage area, with dozens of Spyder bikers watching, Young had no clue what was about to happen, he said later. Jason Baxley, mid-Atlantic regional director for the foundation, introduced Young to the audience and gave him a tag with his name and a Purple Heart painted on it.

Then Baxley said Young needed something to put the tag on, and the tank chair was unveiled.

Young immediately switched from his manual wheelchair to the tank chair and started learning how to use it. He said later he’d had a chance to try one at Walter Reed Army Hospital, but never dreamed he might have his own one day.

Saturday, that day came.

“I’m blessed. I really am,” Young said, adding that it was hard to put his feelings into words, but that he appreciated what Road Warrior Foundation had done for him.

Kayla Young, who met the man who would be her husband while he was recovering at a Texas hospital soon after being wounded, said the chair will help him enjoy the outdoor things he loves.

Young was wounded in what’s called a Blue on Green mission with Afghan soldiers he was helping train. One of those soldiers turned his gun on Young, who took 13 shots all across his body. Two others soldiers in Young’s unit were able to find cover as Young was being hit. Five other rounds were deflected by his weapon and other protective gear, he said.

Craig Anders helped found Road Warrior Foundation and through the organization connects wounded veterans to provide them opportunities for adventure. Primarily, the group organizes road trips on Can-Am Spyder motorcycles. It’s a stable and comfortable way for disabled veterans to enjoy riding, he said.

For more information about the Road Warrior Foundation, visit the group’s Facebook page, Road Warrior Foundation or the website at www.roadwarrior.org.