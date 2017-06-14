Local veteran groups praise VA accountability act

The VA Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act won Congressional approval Tuesday.

The House cleared the bill, 368-55, replacing an earlier version that Democrats had criticized as overly unfair to workers. The Senate passed the bipartisan legislation by voice vote last week. It will go to Trump later this week for his signature.

Ernie Rumbsy, president of the Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council, and American Legion Commander Bryan Louzon said they support the legislation that will keep VA workers held to their responsibilities.

“If an employee is doing their job, that employee shouldn’t have anything to worry about,” said Rumbsy, who said he, like thousands of other veterans, uses the VA to receive care.

“If they’re not doing a good job, the VA’s hands shouldn’t be tied if they can’t get rid of a bad employee.”

The Military Affairs Council is a non-profit organization that advocates for “military and veteran affairs in Northeast Tennessee as they relate to national defense and economic vitality of the area,” according to the group’s website. That includes being a liaison for veterans seeking to overcome obstacles in obtaining access to the VA.

The measure comes after a 2014 scandal at the Phoenix VA medical center, where some veterans died while waiting months for appointments. During the presidential campaign, Trump promised to fire VA employees “who let our veterans down,” describing the government’s second-largest agency and its more than 350,000 employees as “the most corrupt” and “incompetent.”

While allegations were not so severe at the Mountain Home VA medical center, Rumbsy said he’s already seen improvements since Dean Borsos was named director of the facility in January. The new legislation can only improve the system even more, he said.

Louzon echoed Rumbsy’s support for more accountability within the VA system.

“I look at it on the positive side,” he said. “There have been problems in the past … in other locations, not so much here. The American Legion is an advocate for the veterans, so whatever ends up resolving situations sooner, getting better healthcare for the veterans, processing the applications for disability quicker, we’re in favor of that.”

Louzon said making employees accountability and being able to dismiss those who don’t comply with VA policies is a positive step toward improving veteran care.

Rep. Phil Roe, R-Tenn., who chairs the House Veterans Affairs Committee, said the legislation was a necessary first step in overhauling the VA. Congress will soon take up legislation to give veterans expanded access to doctors outside the VA.

“For far too long, the failures of the bad actors have tarnished the good name of all VA employees,” Roe said. “No effort toward real, wholesale reform at the department will ever be successful absent a strong culture of accountability first.”

The bill was backed by VA Secretary David Shulkin, who called the employee accountability process “clearly broken.” It would lower the burden of proof to fire employees, allowing a dismissal even if most evidence is in a worker’s favor.

The American Federation of Government Employees, the largest federal employee union, opposed the bill. But the Senate-passed measure was viewed as more in balance with workers’ rights than a version passed by the House in March, mostly along party lines. The Senate bill calls for a longer appeal process than the House’s version — 180 days vs. 45 days. VA executives would be held to a tougher standard than rank-and-file employees.

Other veterans’ groups also cheered the bill.

“Veterans across the country can look forward to a new culture of accountability and integrity at the VA,” said Dan Caldwell, policy director of the conservative Concerned Veterans for America, which lobbied for years to pass legislation.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.