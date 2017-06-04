WC/JC Veteran's Memorial Foundation launches fundraiser for expansion

On the Saturday before Memorial Day, the foundation launched a fundraiser to construct the memorial’s third phase.

An integral part of the original design, the third phase will create an outer ring consisting of a dozen 4-feet-by-8-feet black granite panels.

These panels are reserved for military members who returned home after serving, while the interior red granite panels are designated to honor those killed in action, prisoners of war or missing in action.

The expansion will make room for another 1,248 inscriptions and cost between $155,000 and $175,000.

“We always allow (for a range) because prices may go up by the time we get it under construction,” Brenda Barnette, foundation chairwoman, said.

“The design was already planned by our late architect Frank Knisley. He did such a beautiful job designing that memorial for the future.”

Once the latest panel’s engraving is complete in the coming weeks, Barnette said only two panels, holding 39 names each, will be left before the memorial reaches capacity. Over 2,000 veteran names are currently chiseled in the granite stone.

The foundation has already raised about $70,000 toward its goal, including $50,000 contributed by the state of Tennessee, Barnette said.

“When my husband, James T. Barnette, passed away in 2015, memorial gifts for him came to $8,000 so I wanted to make sure that money went toward phase three. Also, we’ve already got a commitment from one of our members for another $10,000 so that will bring us up to $70,000,” Barnette said.

Other donations totaling $2,000 were donated last year following Knisley’s death, Barnette said.

After years of planning and designing, the memorial was officially dedicated on Nov. 11, 2011, and displays the names of local Army, Air Force, Coast Guard, Marine Corps and Navy veterans.

Knisley had designed the circular memorial to “create a feeling of a ‘Band of Brothers and Sisters,’ where everyone was equal regardless of rank,” according to a bulletin board at the memorial’s entrance.

Barnette is hopeful the fundraising goal will be met within six to nine months.

“(Donating) is a perfect way to pay tribute to those you love. The memorial is perpetual. It’ll be there after we’re all gone,” she said. “It’s just a retreat for people to go and reflect on the memories and enjoy the beautiful park.”

Donations can be mailed to Johnson City/Washington County Veterans’ Memorial Foundation, P.O. Box 3594, Johnson City, TN 37602. To learn more about the memorial, call 423-483-1814 or visit www.jc-wcveteransmemorial.org.

