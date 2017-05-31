Mountain Home VA Medical Center brings gun, care concerns from veteran patients

And those concerns ranged from questioning whether having public safety officials carry guns makes the campus safe to issues with appointments and the side effects of medicines.

A handful of patients turned up to ask the leadership team questions and bring their concerns for their care to the table. The meetings are quarterly and are sometimes geared toward staff and sometimes for patients, but Medical Center director Dean Borsos said he hopes to relay the message to patients that staff members are willing to hear concerns outside of these meetings and take steps to address problems.

Some veterans at the meeting were not happy with their experience in the system.

One veteran said he has struggled with narcotic side effects and withdrawal, a stroke and hearing loss, all while dealing with constant pain. He said he has heard from other patients that they are not being treated fairly, and said he has gone to members of the state legislature in addition to the leadership team at the hospital in an effort to have his concerns heeded.

“If you pull up my file, and you read back through my file and see all the things that have happened, you’ll see that I’ve been dropped through the crack so many times, I don’t know what else to do about it,” he said.

Another veteran had concerns with the use of firearms by law enforcement officials on campus.

He asked Associate Medical Director Dan Snyder about the safety, and asked whether it would be better to arm the police force with tasers instead. Snyder said having officers bearing firearms is a VA policy that was enacted about eight years ago, and not something individual systems can control.

A second audience member addressed the issue, saying that the guns in the hands of law enforcement officers protect those on the campus.

“You have to bear in mind that this is an open campus, you have people coming in from the street, driving all over through here, and I feel much more secure having a trained professional looking out for me,” he said, adding that the alternative might be installing a medical detector for everyone to pass through.

Borsos said he felt the meeting had been productive and that he was optimistic about the future. He said hearing feedback from patients will be instrumental in moving forward.

“What we’re trying to do is partnering with our veterans service organizations and a variety of other organizations in the community, because veterans shouldn’t have to wait until a town hall meeting to be able to communicate with us,” He said. “We would like active and proactive communication continuously.”