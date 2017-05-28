Memorial Day remembers a diversity of veterans

Memorial Day is a national holiday intended to remember those who gave their lives in service to our country, including military personnel of every ethnicity and gender. People have decorated the graves of fallen soldiers throughout history, and communities in the United States began observing the day after the Civil War, when it was most commonly known as “Decoration Day.”

Traditionally, the observances were held on May 30 until Congress moved the date to the last Monday in May to facilitate the three-day weekend most Americans only casually participate in today.

So this day is about much more than a family picnic or just flying the American flag. You may honor the fallen by simply learning more about your own family members who made the sacrifice, by visiting their graves or by attending any of a number of official events scheduled this Memorial Day throughout the region and the country. In Johnson City:

• Mountain Home National Cemetery — 11 a.m. The cemetery will be the site for a celebration to acknowledge the 40 million Americans who have served in the military and the more than 1 million who have given their lives for our country.

• Johnson City Washington County Veterans Memorial — 6 p.m. Junior ROTC cadets from David Crockett, Daniel Boone and Science Hill high schools will participate in the ceremony at the memorial, located at the intersection of West Market Street and Veterans Way.

• Women’s Special Tribute — 6:30 p.m. For the first time in Mountain Home’s history, a special tribute will be paid to the 1.8 million American women who have served in the military. In Mountain Home alone, 132 female veterans have been buried in honor of their service.

More than 16 million Americans served in World War II, 8.7 million in Vietnam, 5.7 million in Korea and nearly two million in the Persian Gulf, Iraq and Afghanistan wars. Those numbers represent both the men and women who have fought for America’s freedom.

Those statistics, however, do not include the number of women who served alongside the soldiers, outside of the military.

The Johnson City Women’s Action Group aims to remind the community of women’s roles in the wars, including those not always considered official veterans.

Calling those women “a forgotten group, and yet so important,” WAG leader Terryl Rock said, “They have been involved in all American wars and served throughout history as nurses, drivers, pilots, so many things in the line of fire.”

Rock said the group is passionate about the topic: “It’s often forgotten, these contributions. When people imagine a veteran, they imagine a man. We want to put a face on that.”

One of their latest projects is for Memorial Day. At the Mountain Home National Cemetery, the WAG will recognize the women buried in the cemetery.

“We want to promote recognition of women’s bravery,” Rock said.

For Rock, Memorial Day is “a matter to pay homage and take a moment to reflect the sacrifices they have made, the contributions they had made … and think about ‘What could I do?’”

As for the special tribute being held, Rock said it is to “honor a group of underrecognized people.”

The event will take place at the Mountain Home National Cemetery at 6:30 p.m. with guest speaker Rev. Jane Taylor. Pink carnations will be placed on the women’s gravesites in memoriam.