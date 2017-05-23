Upcoming: Memorial Day weekend events in Washington Co.

Here are some you may want to attend:

• Boy Scouts — Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

Scouts will place U.S. flags on gravesites in light of the holiday, a tradition that has lasted for more than 80 years, in the cemetery. On the Saturday before Memorial Day, the Boy Scouts will march across the VA Medical Center and to the Mountain Home cemetery, where they will offer a salute to each fallen veteran and place a flag on every headstone. This number is approximately 17,000 veterans. Volunteers will be needed for placing the flags with the Scouts and for taking the flags down following Memorial Day at 9 a.m.

“It’s very heartwarming to see these young children out there participating in this way ... It’s a big day, a big event,” Director of Mountain Home National Cemetery Jeny Walker said.

• Mountain Home National Cemetery — Monday at 11 a.m.

A celebration for the veterans to acknowledge the 40 million Americans who have served in the military, with over 1 million who have given their lives for our country. Guest keynote speaker Col. Mike Johnson, former Chief of Staff U.S. Armed Forces, Afghanistan. The Johnson City Community Band will be playing in the event along with the Jericho Shriners Highlanders Pipe and Drum Corps. Refreshments will be provided by the Ruritans, Red Cross and Salvation Army.

Walker expects a larger turnout this year than last with about 800 or more people to participate this Memorial Day.

• Women’s Special Tribute — Monday at 6:30 p.m.

For the first time in Mountain Home’s recent history, a special tribute will be paid to the 1.8 million American women who have served in the military. This event will host Rev. Jane Taylor for the guest speaker and will include celtic harpist Rhodyjane Meadows for music. In Mountain Home alone, 132 female veterans have been buried in honor of their service. The Women’s Action Group will place pink carnations on the women’s graves as a homage to the females veterans.

In case of rain, the ceremony will be held inside at the VA Medical Center, Building 200 (the hospital) in the downstairs conference room.

• The Johnson City Washington County Veterans Memorial — Monday at 6 p.m.

To support the community, JROTC cadets from the surrounding high schools will be attending: David Crockett, Daniel Boone and Science Hill.

• The American Red Cross Mountain Empire Chapter — Tuesday at 12 p.m.

The Red Cross will be participating this year as a beginning to an annual tradition. In order to celebrate the Red Cross’s 100th anniversary, this event includes placing the American Red Cross Wreath at Cumberland Square Park, located in Bristol.