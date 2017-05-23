A few spaces left on Walk of Honor wall

“We began accepting and processing the applications for the black granite bricks in 2002,” Shipley said recently. “These bricks commemorate and honor our military personnel (present and previous) who have lived in Carter County at some point in his or her lifetime. The Walk of Honor has been constructed in several phases and is still ongoing. The project will be completed when all 26 panels are enscribed.”

The Walk of Honor was the second project undertaken by the committee, which began with the creation of the Elizabethton/Carter County Veterans War Memorial on the other side of East Elk Avenue at the intersection with Armed Forces Drive in downtown. The memorial contains the names of all Carter County veterans who were killed in action in the nation’s wars since World War I.

The Walk of Honor can include the name of those currently serving on active duty in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines or Coast Guard or those who have been honorably discharged from these branches of the military, or individuals who currently or formerly served in the National Guard or Reserves, To be eligible the individual must have lived in Carter County at some point in his or her lifetime.

“Obtaining these bricks is a great way to show recognition and memorialize our local military population — active duty or discharged,” Shipley said.

To obtain an application for a brick on the Veterans Walk of Honor, call Shipley at 423-542-3232 or Marie Blevins at 547-8647.