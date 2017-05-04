Commissioning ceremony set at ETSU

The speaker will be Brig. Gen. Kurtis J. Winstead, a Rogersville native who has served in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps branch of the Tennessee Army National Guard since 1990. He has been Tennessee’s State Staff Judge Advocate, Joint Force Headquarters, since 2009.

Winstead was deployed in 2005 for Operation Iraqi Freedom III and earned the Meritorious Service Medal as a senior judge advocate. He graduated from the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, in 2010 with a master of strategic studies degree.

In 2012, he received the Citizen of the Year Award from The Not Alone America’s Future Series Nashville for his service in the Tennessee National Guard.

Winstead earned his undergraduate degree from Centre College, where he played varsity football and was a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity, and his law degree from the University of Richmond in Virginia.