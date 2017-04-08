Volunteers of America reaching out to homeless and at risk veterans

And is reaching out to help more.

“We’re still kind of new in town,” said Misty Underwood, the Volunteers of America manager for the program in eight Northeast Tennessee counties. “We’ve had a lot of veterans, but there are still a lot out there. We talk to people every day who have no idea we are here.”

To help get the word out, 71-year-old Army veteran Clyde Hewett, who recently moved from a transitional home for homeless veterans in Limestone to his own apartment in Jonesborough, and Donald Hinton, a Navy veteran who spent three years in Johnson City shelters, shared stories of how the program helped them regain their independence.

“These people do good work,” Hewett said. “Maybe this will help someone else.”

For Hewett, it was a series of medical maladies and a badly missed diagnosis that caused a man who had earned a good living to go broke just as he was entering what were supposed to be his “golden years.”

“For the most part I had a good, fun, exciting life,” he said, explaining how he spent the better part of his adult life earning good money as a cross-country truck driver until his age caught up with him and his heart went bad.

After suffering five heart attacks in a single year, he quit driving and was dispatching for a trucking company when doctors at a veterans clinic in Texas told him his heart condition was at a point that he would die within a year.

“I had money and I spent it. I gave all my stuff away and I had a good time,” he said. “I came here because they told me there was a VA (hospital) that had a good heart program and that’s when I found out my heart was not going to be fatal.”

And while he has other medical conditions that his doctors say will shorten his life, Hewett said, “I actually got better that year and I got mad that because I thought I was dying I had given all stuff away and spent all my money.”

He was in the domiciliary at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center at Mountain Home and “technically homeless,” he said, when he was referred to the center’s homeless program, which helped him get his disability benefits and referred him to the K3M transitional home for veterans in Limestone.

Operated by a family who quickly became like family to him, Hewett spent his time at K3M saving money for an apartment, and was almost ready to move out on his own when he was contacted by Volunteers of America about the SSFV program.

The Support Services program paid his rent deposit, the VOA staff came up with the home furnishings he lacked and he and Jazzy, an 11-year old Corkie who alerts Hewett when his sugar levels peak, are now comfortably resettled under their own roof.

For Hinton, it was a period of incarceration that caused him to lose everything and landed him in the Salvation Army’s transitional shelter for veterans. And it was legal issues and a big load of bad debt that kept him there so long he felt he was becoming institutionalized.

“I had so much debt to pay off I couldn’t save any money and that’s where VOA came in,” he said. “They helped with the rent and utility deposits I couldn’t come up with because of my limited income.

“Within a month they had me set up (in an apartment).They got me the stuff for my house, pots, pans, plates, everything. I’m in a nice neighborhood near the VA, which is big because I have some health issues going on.

“They’re still helping me with rent and utilities. I’m working on budgeting and I’m starting to enjoy living independently. I don’t have everything I want but I have what I need.

“If it hadn’t been for these guys, I’d still be homeless or living in a shelter,” he said.

Underwood said the assistance provided by the SSVF program depends on each veteran’s individual needs, but may include assistance with rent, rent and utility deposits, home furnishings, case management and referrals to other community services.

“It’s a short-term program to help them get acclimated, save money and work on budgeting. It’s case-by-case, however long it takes to get them stabilized, up to about 12 months.

“Mental health. Substance abuse. Anything that may contribute to their homelessness. Usually there are overlapping of issues,” SSVF addresses through community referrals.

“The goal is for them to live successfully and independently,” Underwood said.

“We just really want to get our name out in the community and let the veterans know we are here and to come see us if they need us.”

The VOA office is in the Professional Building at 112 E. Myrtle Ave., Suite 401A, and can be contacted by phone at 423-461-0044.

Underwood said the program is also in need of landlords willing to partner with VOA.

“At any given time, we have veterans who are waiting for apartments. A lot of our landlords are veterans. And if any landlord out there feels called to help veterans, we want them to call us,” she said.