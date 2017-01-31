Four soldiers injured in helicopter crash at Fort Campbell

LifeFlight officials say they were contacted shortly after 11 a.m. to send medical evacuation helicopters to the scene of the crash on post.

Fort Campbell officials confirmed that four soldiers were injured in a training incident involving a UH 60 Blakhawk helicopter.

Three medical aircraft were dispatched by LifeFlight and two remain on the scene. An Air Evac helicopter is currently en route to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville with an undetermined number of injured people.

