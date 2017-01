The meet will consist of competitions in platoon drill, squad drill, inspection, color guard and individual and dual exhibitions.

Twenty-two JROTC teams from Tennessee, Virginia, Kentucky, Georgia and North Carolina representing all four branches of the military are expected to be in attendance. This event is the largest of its kind in the Southeastern United States.

The meet will be open to the public at no charge. For information, call 423-477-1612 from 7 a.m.-3 p.m.