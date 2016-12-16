All Call Roll Call, wreaths honor veterans

Still, the name of each veteran buried at Mountain Home National Cemetery was read aloud Friday, starting at 6 a.m. and continuing through the early evening.

The All Call Roll Call ceremony takes place every year around this time as part of Wreaths Across America.

“We’re reading through all the names of all the veterans buried here at Mountain Home,” said Civil Air Patrol commander Lt. Col. Cory Siffring, as a light, cold breeze blew Friday morning.

Siffring’s Kingsport Composite Squadron, comprised of adult and teenage members, headed up the day-long endeavor.

In the background, Duke Hall’s voice rang out across the rolling landscape of the cemetery. Hall, of Johnson City, was one of more than 50 volunteer name readers who donated their time to ensure every name was read.

Siffring said approximately 300 names were read every 15 minutes to get them all announced.

Mountain Home Cemetery director Jeny Walker said reading the names keeps the veterans alive in people’s memory.

“What an honor for our veterans to have people recognize each and every person who is buried here at Mountain Home National Cemetery,” Walker said. “By reading the names, it really makes that person come alive, and gives them a special moment to be honored and recognized. It helps the community become more aware of what the national cemetery is all about.”

On Saturday, a Wreaths Across America service is scheduled for noon at the cemetery, Siffring said.

“We’ll have commemorative wreaths to present to all the (branches of) service and then we’ll have over 4,000 wreaths to put on the graves in the cemetery,” he said. The ceremony is open to the public, and volunteers can participate in the wreath laying, Siffring said.

Some wreaths were laid Friday if they were specifically dedicated to a certain veteran’s grave, but the bulk of the wreaths will be distributed to graves Saturday afternoon. Veterans groups, staff from the Army Reserves 702nd Engineer Company in Gray and other volunteers participated in Friday’s activities.