Mountain Home VA ranks near top of all VA hospitals in internal rating system

Under Secretary for Health for the United States Department of Veterans Affairs David J. Shulkin issued a statement Thursday explaining how this internal system — Strategic Analytics for Improvement and Learning, or SAIL — works, and what it means in terms the level of care provided at VA medical centers across the nation. It’s an internal assessment used to pinpoint delinquent areas where care can be improved.

“All of us at VA care very much about the quality of care our patients receive,” Shulkin said in his statement. “We are committed to continuously improving that quality. In fact, our latest SAIL data indicates that 82 percent of VA medical centers (120 of 146) have made improvement between the 4th quarter of FY2015 and the 3rd quarter of FY2016.”

Mountain Home VA most recently received a four-star rating, but has often been at the five-star level after the internal assessment takes place, Dr. David Hecht, acting medical director at Mountain Home, said Thursday.

“We’ve alternated between four and five stars for last year and a half,” Hecht said. “We’re fairly close to being a five again. What it means is compared to all the other (VA hospital) facilities, we are in the top quartile in terms of the 22 measures … there are 22 broader measures that are taken into account with the SAIL model. If you take that as a whole, they then plot out comparatively how you do compared to the other facilities on those measures.”

Hecht said the measures look at everything from patient satisfaction to mortality to answering the phone and everything in between.

“This model is a tool to help us improve that takes into account almost every aspect of patient care. …. We look at this as a way to continuously strive to improve and make things better for our veterans,” Hecht said. “It’s very hard for any facility to be at the top every time … we’re very close to being a five again.”

Lori Hagen, chief of quality management at the VA, said it’s significant that Mountain Home is at the top of the list in overall performance.

“We’ve been in the top percentile for patient satisfaction …. we’re really proud of that and we’re listening to their needs and trying to address changes,” Hagen said.

Improving scores means “we are doing a better job in serving veterans and we will continue to focus our efforts to accelerate these improvements,” said Judy Argo-Fowler, public information officer at Mountain Home.

Other points Shulkin and Mountain Home staff noted:

• ”The VA is similar to most hospitals and health systems in that it maintains an internal data system used for identifying and implementing improvements in quality. VA’s internal quality improvement system is called SAIL. SAIL is one of the most robust and comprehensive systems of its type in the healthcare industry and allows VA to assess and improve the quality of care delivered to Veterans.

• The SAIL/Star rating system was designed for comparing VA hospitals to one another so that within VA we can share learnings and improvements can be made. In the SAIL/Star rating system, if one VA hospital improves in performance, then another will drop in performance. Therefore, by design there will always be a distribution of VA hospitals between 1 and 5 stars.

• The SAIL/Star rating system was not designed to compare VA hospitals to non-VA or private sector hospitals. This SAIL/Stair rating system is intended to be used by facility and clinical leadership for improvement purposes and not intended for the use of Veterans to make healthcare choices.”

Hecht said Mountain Home is always looking for ways to improve.

“We look at everything,” he said. “Some of the measures are weighted a little heavier … one of the things that is bringing us down is our length of stay is a little long. But because that’s weighted so heavily, that’s an area we would like to improve on so to get us to the next level.”

Hecht said length of stay can depend on things like a patient’s social issues, getting the right level of diagnosis at admittance and ensuring tests are performed in a timely fashion, and SAIL helps pinpoint those weaker areas so the center can improve to meet the needs of veterans.

“The VA is responsible for the care of every one of our veterans that comes through our door from start to finish,” Hecht said. “We don't just see them for one problem. The VA holds themselves responsible for that care.”