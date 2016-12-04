Pearl Harbor attacks, veterans remembered in VA ceremony

For the fifth year, the ceremony focused on the USS Nevada, which was bombed that fateful Sunday morning. Kenneth Taft Lemons, a Johnson City native, was killed aboard the Nevada that day, and he and six other veterans were remembered Sunday at the Pearl Harbor Remembrance ceremony.

While the anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attacks isn’t until Wednesday this year, the ceremony always takes place on a Sunday — just like the attacks did. Navy Reserve Cmdr. John Roberts gave a historic point of view to the program from his perspective as a history enthusiast.

In addition to history, Roberts explained the importance the war brought to the nation when it changed the course of the United States in World War II.

“It changed American national opinion overnight. It brought us into the deadliest, most costly, most destructive war this planet has ever known,” he said.

Billy Ferguson donned his World War II veteran’s hat for the occasion and gave the invocation and benediction for the event. Ferguson, like many veterans, sees the importance of memorializing WWII veterans – the Veterans Administration reports more than 400 WWII veterans die per day, leaving less than 1 million of the 16 million veterans who fought in WWII.

Japan surrendered the day Ferguson left boot camp, but he knew many who fought and died in the war, including his brother. A vintage poster depicting a soldier with a cup of coffee declared “Do with less — so they’ll have enough” hung behind Ferguson as he spoke and remembered the nation’s solidarity in the wake of the attacks.

“It was a thing that everybody supported,” he recalled. “(A veteran) could hitchhike and get where you were going faster than if you took a bus. People never passed up a veteran.”

