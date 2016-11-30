Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council helps veterans, military members in need

“The intent is for us to reach out in the community if there is an existing organization and partner with them,” said Judy Fowler, public information officer for the VA Medical Center at Mountain Home. “We want input from veterans and veteran groups and partner with them where there are needs.”

The initiative is called MyVA Community, which according to the VA.gov website “enables veteran advocates, service providers, veterans, and stakeholders to have a voice in identifying their community goals and work to resolve issues at the local level to improve service delivery for veterans, service members, and their families.”

In the communities served the program could result in a veteran being gifted housewares after obtaining housing, or their utility bill being paid in a particularly economically challenging time.

“It’s filling a void,” Fowler said. “We don’t have a magic pot of money … all of our money is designated funds. We don’t have that extra cash to fill in where there are needs,” other than medical, she said.

That’s where the relationship between the VA and the Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council becomes so important, she said.

TC-MAC is a nonprofit organization that connects active military units in the area, more than two dozen military and veteran organizations and more than four dozen private businesses to network and provide needed resources to veterans.

“We’re comprised of businesses, military units, private individuals,” said president Ernie Rumsby on Tuesday after the group’s monthly meeting. “We all come together to enhance and help the lives of military folks and veterans.”

Members include active military personnel, military reserve, National Guard and private citizens who are interested in helping veterans. There is also representation from the American Legion, East Tennessee State University’s ROTC, Vietnam Veterans of America and Student Veterans of America.

According to the TC-MAC website, the organization exists to “recognize, encourage, support, and be an advocate for military and veteran affairs in Northeast Tennessee as they relate to national defense and economic vitality of the area.”

Some ways that TCMAC accomplishes its goals include “fostering and maintaining an appreciation for those who serve as well as those who have served; educating community, business, and the political leaders on the military and veterans, its mission and economic impact; working as a liaison between civic, veteran and military communities; making apparent to military personnel, veterans and their families that Northeast Tennessee values them as important citizens, friends and welcome additions to the community; offering support to local military recruiters; promoting and enhancing employer support for the Guard and Reserve (ESGR).

“The relationship (between the VA and TC-MAC) has been long-standing, but as far as us identifying it as a MyVA Community partner,” Fowler said. “If there hadn’t been this here, we would have tried to go out in the community and try to (build partnerships with businesses and organizations),” she said.

Rumsby said when companies approach TC-MAC about a veteran issue, “it’s them bringing something to the table. They’re not taking something away. They want to actually help somebody. We’ve been very successful that way. We don’t have that huge military contingent here in East Tennessee, so we have to rely on the business community to also help.”

TC-MAC’s involvement in the community includes participating in the Wreaths Across America event at the Mountain Home National Cemetery, a Pearl Harbor remembrance event and an annual PTSD Town Hall, Rumsby said.

"We get involved a lot of the charitable side of things … we help folks pay their electric bills, pay their rent, help pay for funerals. We don’t have all that red tape. we can get things done very quickly, sometimes in a matter of hours instead of waiting 30 to 60 day,” Rumsby said.

TC-MAC operates within a 60 miles radius from Tri-Cities Regional Airport and membership is open to everyone. For more information on how to join or how to finde assistance for a veteran, visit www.tc-mac.org.