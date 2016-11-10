California teen dedicates life to finding World War II vets

Since graduating from high school in June, Rishi Sharma of Agoura Hills has spent almost every day recording in-depth video interviews with World War II combat veterans.

So far the 19-year-old has spoken to about 160.

Afterward, he gives each a CD of the interview.

Sharma also has founded a nonprofit foundation he hopes will eventually enlist others in helping him record interviews and establishing friendships with veterans.

He’s putting off college until his efforts are completed.

Sharma says it’s his way of saying thanks to the people — now in their 90s — he believes saved humanity.