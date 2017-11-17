JCP Week in Review, November 17

Justin Wayne Pridemore, 24, was wanted by the Greeneville Police Department and the TBI to face a charge of aggravated sexual battery. The charge stems from an incident involving a child.

After receiving a tip that Pridemore was possibly at a home on Forester Lane in Jonesborough, TBI special agents requested assistance from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. This morning, deputies went to the home and confirmed Pridemore was at the residence. He was taken into custody without incident.

A Unicoi County landmark that stood for more than four decades burned to the ground in a four-alarm fire late Tuesday night.

Volunteer firefighters worked for hours extinguishing the fire at Clarence’s Drive-In, and in the morning, investigators dug through the rubble looking for a cause.

Within a few hours, they determined the fire was accidental, caused by an asphalt company preparing for a paving job scheduled for Wednesday morning. The paving company was using a propane burner around the edges of the parking lot and building to burn off grass that had come up through the asphalt, sparking a fire that engulfed the building quickly and decisively.

Scores of people, including employees of the restaurant, gathered to watch the events unfold, and as the sun rose, drivers slowly made their way past the rubble, realizing what had happened. For many in Unicoi, and throughout our region, Clarence’s was a staple, and the staff and regulars were like family.

For a full account, please read Becky campbell’s excellent article on our website.

The United Way of Washington County had a campaign progress luncheon yesterday, announcing just exactly where they stand on this year’s goal of raising $1.8 million. Right now, things are looking pretty good.

Kim Hall presented a check for $256,870 from Citi of Gray, pushing the fundraising total to more than $1 million and just over 58 percent of its intended goal. This remarkable act of giving from the good folks at Citi puts the United Way so much closer to their goal, but remember - the charities helped by the United Way do so much for our region, and the giving has to continue. If you can give, please do.

Enjoy the video footage from yesterday’s event:

If you’re looking for more good news as we move into the holiday season, the Angel Tree shopping season kicked off Thursday night, hoping to help 3,705 area children in need.

W ith the Tri-Cities Salvation Army Band and the Science Hill High School Orchestra Ensemble performing at The Mall at Johnson City, and with WJHL-TV broadcasting live and pageant winners from across the region there to help attract a crowd, Angel adoptions got off to a swift start.

Capt. Michael Cox said the numbers this year include 2,052 Angel Tree children in Washington, Carter and Unicoi counties, 1,000 children in Bristol, and 653 children in Kingsport for whom the need has been verified. Paper ornaments bearing each of the children’s first names, ages, clothing sizes and Christmas needs and wishes will be placed on Angel Trees in retail stores in the communities where they live.

Over the next several week, the Salvation asks shoppers to adopt the children from the trees and add them to their Christmas lists. Organizers asked those who adopt the children from the trees read the wishes and needs listed on their ornaments and give priority to their needs first, then to their wishes if possible.

The deadline for shoppers to turn in their Angel Tree gifts is Dec. 8 at the tree locations or at the Salvation Army office at 204 W. Walnut Street.

If you have the ability, please get involved and sponsor an Angel this holiday season. You’ll be so very glad you did.