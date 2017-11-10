JCP Week in Review, November 10 - VIDEO

Injuries to the officers, who were not immediately identified, did not initially appear to be life-threatening. One was treated at a local hospital and released while the other underwent surgery Thursday night.

Meanwhile, an autopsy will be performed on the deceased, who has been identified as 58-year-old Hugh Kyle Hurd, to determine if his gunshot wound was self-inflicted or incurred during the exchange of fire with police.

According to the Kingsport Police Department, at approximately 2 p.m. officers learned a man had threatened to harm and/or kill both himself and a neighbor. While investigating the complaint, police discovered the suspect had an outstanding arrest warrant related to a previous charge of aggravated stalking.

In other police news, a second Mountain City police officer was arrested this week on drug charges, and a lieutenant arrested on federal charges earlier this week was indicted on state charges as well.

Sgt. Ken Lane was taken into custody Thursday, within hours of a Johnson County grand jury indicting him on charges related to drug possession and delivery and just days after the arrest of Lt. Ron Shupe, who was already being held without bond in the Washington County Detention Center on federal charges.

Those charges range from drug possession and delivery, to charges involving assault, firearms, releasing confidential information, and theft. Shupe was also charged with three counts of official misconduct.

To see the full list of charges, and read the detailed account of how the investigation into Shupe and Lane played out, please read Becky Campbell’s excellent article on our website.

Congratulations are in order for International Storytelling Center president Kiran Singh Sirah!

Sirah is one of six people from around the world to be honored with an international “Champion of the Peace” award. Rotary International, a 1.2-million member organization, will be honoring Sirah for his work in utilizing storytelling as a peace-building tool. This is a first-time designation for the organization, and it will be presented on Rotary Day this weekend in Geneva, Switzerland.

The six Champions of Peace were chosen for commitment to finding innovative approaches to conflict-resolution, poverty, inequality and education. Just this year he has worked with the city of Charleston, the Pentagon and the U.S. State Department, developing storytelling-based strategies as an outlet for conflict resolution and coping with post-traumatic stress.

In addition to accepting the distinction, Sirah also will give a demonstration on his use of storytelling as a way to build communities, and how storytelling is something everyone can use to make the world better.

To wrap things up, I’d like to take a moment to thank all the men and women in uniform.

Each year on Veterans Day our nation pauses to recognize the brave and courageous among us who sign up to serve, as well those who came before who paid the costliest price and made the ultimate sacrifice. While Veterans Day is a wonderful reminder of the service provided by those in our armed forces, we should make more of an effort to recognize their service regularly. Daily.

Whatever your political leanings, your views on the military, or your opinion of those in power, the American citizens who have volunteered to protect our nation deserve your respect and admiration. Today, of all days, please do your best to let them know you appreciate that service. That you appreciate them.

From all of us here at the Johnson City Press, thank you, and we hope you have a wonderful Veterans Day weekend.