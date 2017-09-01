JCP Week in Review, September 1

You may be wondering how you can help.

The American Red Cross of Northeast Tennessee has had trained disaster relief volunteers on the ground in Texas since early this week. More are preparing to make the trip and still more are lined up for disaster volunteer training classes beginning today at the regional Red Cross offices in Kingsport.

In what is being called “the worst flooding disaster in U.S. history,” the Red Cross is once again leading the charge. The Red Cross of Northeast Tennessee is recruiting volunteers, and also taking donations. For those who wish to help, the Red Cross is requesting financial donations online at redcross.org, by calling 1-800-RED CROSS or texting the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

And it doesn’t stop there. The local Salvation Army is deploying, Food City stores are taking donations, churches are sending what they can, and local blood donations are ramping up to help those in need. Visit our website and search for Sue Guinn Legg’s article to find out where you can donate, volunteer, and be a part of the relief effort.

Patrick Littleton joined the Washington Sheriff’s office in 1985, and served as Ed Graybeal’s chief deputy since 2003. A former Marine, Littleton worked his way up through the ranks over the years and did things the right way, with pride and hard work. Littleton passed away this week, leaving a large hole to fill in the department.

The full military honors funeral For Littleton this week featured a bagpiper playing the United States Marine Corps anthem as the Sheriff’s Office honor guard carried Littleton’s casket to his grave.

He will be missed.

A Sullivan County commissioner, a Bluff City alderman and another person have been charged with violating election law, according to a press release. Police report that the alderman has also been arrested and charged with assault in an unrelated situation.

Special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation conducted an investigation into election law violations that occurred during the May 2017 municipal election in Bluff City.

During the course of the investigation, agents determined that Bluff City Alderman John Harrison, Sullivan County Commissioner Sherry Grubb and Brooke Morrell entered a polling place during voting hours for reasons other than casting a vote or assisting another voter. A criminal summons was issued charging Harrison, Grubb and Morrell with one count of election law violation.

A sexual assault was reported on the East Tennessee State University campus on Monday during the first day of classes, hopefully the last we’ll hear this year. But, as we’ve seen on college campuses across the nation over the last few years, the percentages show there will be more to follow. The incident prompted administrators to issue a safety alert to students, employees and others on campus Tuesday.

1. Familiarize yourself with the blue phones in case you have to use one.

2. Remember, first and foremost: it is unlawful to touch someone without his or her consent.

3. In the event of an attack:

• Get to a safe place

• Contact law enforcement immediately

• Preserve any evidence

The ETSU Bucs are ready to finally play their first real home game on their very own field at William B Greene Jr. stadium. Joe Avento talked to Coach Torbush about the big day, which happens to be tomorrow. [Please watch the accompanying video.]