JCP Week in Review, August 25 - VIDEO

First Trump angrily renewed his fight with the press over its coverage of his comments about the race-fueled violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, and then followed it up with calls for healing and unity.

Many in the press have been calling attention to our president’s seeming lack of focus, and now there are those in government who are doing the same, most notably our very own Senator Bob Corker, who has questioned his ability to lead in a time of crisis.

In other political news, local groups are asking for an audience with State Rep Micah Van Huss after reading his statements of facebook that called the Confederate battle flag a “symbol of freedom.”

The group Women Matter of Northeast Tennessee implored Van Huss to use his public forum and elected position to speak out against acts of violence, and to express his support for efforts in Washington County that promote unity.

Van Huss’ response to the group’s invitation and criticisms was clear. He said he would not join the local women’s rights group in any endeavor, partly due to the fact that the group is aligned with the Democratic Party and devote much of their work to reproductive rights.

“I will not stand with an organization that is for the murdering of babies,” Van Huss said. “If they don't like my comments, don't read my Facebook page.”

He also said he disagrees with the notion that the Civil War was over slavery, calling it a “false narrative.” When asked why so many people of color seem to have contempt for figures such as Robert E. Lee and the battle flag which he fought under, he said, “I don't know that I'm experienced enough to answer that.”

Van Huss said the Civil War was a noble fight for states’ rights. In his view, the flag of the Confederacy symbolizes freedom.

Worried parents in Elizabethton, at least on the West Side, have a little less to worry about this week.

The Elizabethton City School System announced on the city’s website Thursday that research on reorganizing the schools has been tabled. The announcement was made after it became apparent that the state would approve a waiver that would make West Side Elementary eligible for federal funds.

With no waiver, the school system had been considering a move to place all kindergarten and 1st grade classes at one school, 2nd and 3rd grade classes at one school and 4th and 5th graders at another school.

The East Tennessee State University Buccaneers will kick off football season next weekend in the university’s new stadium, and that stadium now has a name: the William B. Greene Jr. stadium.

ETSU President Brian Noland said the decision to name the stadium after Greene was for his support for ETSU for more than 40 years through funding scholarships and enhancing facilities like the Warren-Greene Golf Center, which opened in 2004.

“There is not a speck of this institution that hasn’t been touched by Mr. Greene, members of the board of the Bank of Tennessee or the bank as a whole,” Noland said at a press conference. “From the golf facility to scholarships to the stadium that’s behind us, we as a university are a better university because of Mr. Greene.