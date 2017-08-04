JCP Week in Review, August 4 - VIDEO

One sinkhole has been found on the property where the new Boones Creek K-8 School will stand in about a year, and Project Manager Tommy Burleson said the sinkhole is one of three suspect spots on the property. This sinkhole was found in where the northernmost building is planned to be located and the other two are in areas where the athletic fields are designated.

Burleson said work has begun on fixing the sinkhole, and that it shouldn’t be a big issue moving forward. That’s good news for the school, lets hope that it is not a metaphorical omen of any sort.

The opening of the region’s first methadone-dispensing addiction treatment clinic in Gray is rapidly approaching.

Just 15 months ago, Mountain States and East Tennessee State University leaders surprisingly announced their intent to jointly pursue the opening of the clinic, despite the region’s unfavorable history with attempts to open methadone clinics. While there has been no definite date announced, it is likely that the clinic will open this month, and that leaves the community with a lot of questions still wanting answers.

If you’re one of the people looking for answers, we have you covered. You can visit our website and search for Zach Vance’s article about the clinic, and his interview that touches on the subjects of drug administration, the care policy; safety, treatment, and research, and more. The article should address many of the concerns our readers have expressed since the clinic’s initial announcement.

Accused double-murderer Eric Azotea is back in the news this week, as his Carter County trial has been delayed until February 2018 to allow his defense team to deal with his initial statement to police, which has now been deemed admissible.

This case began after Athur Gibson and Amber Terrell were reported missing in Kingsport in April 2015. The investigation led Sullivan County sheriff’s detectives to Johnson City and ultimately to Azotea’s residence in Carter County. Gibson and Terrell were murdered, dismembered, and had been burned and buried beneath his home.

Azotea initially made a deal with investigators to tell them what happened in return for an immunity agreement for his girlfriend, Kristen Jones, who Azotea said had nothing to do with the slayings or the cover-up.

Gibson had reportedly gone to Azotea’s residence to sell him drugs, but there was some sort of confrontation and Azotea allegedly shot Gibson and Terrell. Terrell’s family said she had only known Gibson about three weeks and had simply given him a ride that day.

Their bodies were found April 22, 2015, after Azotea’s arrest. He will remain in custody while his case is pending.

And, finally, in other legal news, a woman whose toddler was found wandering around a parking lot in a dirty diaper Wednesday night told police she was God and, according to reports, kicked an officer several times.

Cynthia F. West was arrested after police went to a business complex’s vacant lot across from her trailer park, where two people had found a 1-year-old child with no adult supervision near the busy street. The people told police they had been with the child about 20 minutes, and when they could not find any parents, they called 911.

Police Sgt. J. Roberts searched the area and found the child’s mother crouching next to a gazebo and texting on her cell phone. The woman told Roberts she had been looking for her child, and appeared to be under the influence of an unidentified substance. She gave police false names and, at one point, claimed she was God. As she was detained, West became combative and struggled with the officers, eventually kicking an officer several times in the legs and knee.

West was charged with child neglect, public intoxication, simple assault, resisting arrest and criminal impersonation, and faced arraignment yesterday.