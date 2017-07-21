JCP Week in Review, July 21 - VIDEO

McConnell and Congressman Paul Ryan seem very optimistic about their next moves, but they don’t seem to have the complete support of their base or their party, especially with John McCain absent from the proceedings as he recovers from surgery and faces down cancer. And while McCain has been absent from the proceedings, he has not been absent from the media, where he has continued to skewer President Trump and the GOP leadership for their handling of the healthcare mess.

There’s going to be another vote on the matter next Tuesday, and there are plenty of doubters. Our own Senator Bob Corker has remarked that he is “uncomfortable” with the matter, and compared it to how Obamacare came together.”

Also in the national news this week, a name many people didn’t expect to hear again for quite some time - O.J. Simpson.

Simpson was granted parole yesterday in Nevada for a botched bid to retrieve stolen memorabilia 10 years ago in Las Vegas. Simpson has served nine years of his sentence for the robbery attempt, and the 70-year-old football and movie star will be released in October to return to his family.

Like anything else in today’s social media society, O.J.’s parole hearing had a sideshow appeal, and offered several surreal moments along the way.

On Monday, former Johnson City dentist Dr. Joseph Norman was arrested in Gate City on charges of stalking his ex-girlfriend while carrying two loaded guns and other weapons in his vehicle.

Norman was acting against a protective order that was placed against him on July 5, and was to have no contact with his ex-girlfriend unless they were exchanging their children or discussing exchanging custody.

The criminal complaint stated Norman pulled onto a dead end road, backed out and then parked in front of his ex-girlfriend’s home in Gate City. Police stopped the vehicle a few minutes after midnight.

The Boones Creek K-8 school project is finally underway, and you can’t have a good groundbreaking for an elementary school without extremely adorable photos of children digging up dirt.

There has been a lot of talk about this project over the years, and a lot of arguing and voting to get the right spot, the right plan, and the right numbers to line up together. But I think we can all agree that once you see kids with shovels, all the bitterness simply fades away.

And I’ll finish things up by telling you there’s more going on downtown. Signs, murals, concerts - all kinds of good stuff.

Ian Brownlee is currently hard at work on the King Creek basin mural next to Atlantic Ale House, and should be finished soon. He said the piece at the developing park at King Creek basin doesn’t have a title yet, but hopes to “have a contest to let someone from town come up with that.”

Head downtown to check out his work, and while you’re there make note of the other improvements happening all around us.