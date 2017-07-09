Scalf's music, life have a different direction

“I was in pursuit of being a rock star, playing in heavy metal and alternative bands,” said the 42-year-old Johnson City native. “I was very anti-religion and quite outspoken about it.

“At age 25, a series of events happened. I lost a close friend to a drug overdose, had been through many bad relationships, and everything culminated into me hitting rock bottom. That’s when the Lord opened my eyes and brought me to true faith. An immediate change took place. It was one of those Pauline experiences. I have never looked back.”

After a friend’s invitation, Scalf attended Heritage Baptist Church. Pastor Reggie Weems took him under his wing, and within four years Scalf was sent out to plant a church.

Scalf was involved with three churches before returning to Heritage, where he is the worship pastor. And he’s back in the music business.

“I had gotten away from music when I was preaching,” said Scalf. “The Lord brought me full circle.

“Prior to being a Christian, I knew a lot about playing music for all the wrong reasons. When I was saved and called into the ministry, I wanted to preach. I tried to get away from music as much as possible. I was learning Scripture and learning to preach and teach. When I finally understood what true shepherding was all about, I began to see my job as much more than a music leader.”

Mustard seeds

Scalf’s first church plant was in Boones Creek. His dad owned a store called Musik Alley, and Scalf used one of his empty suites to begin a church called The Assembly of the Outcast.

“It was actually a pretty fun experience,” Scalf said. “We launched with about 80 people. We averaged about 50 for our three years there.”

Scalf said he had a burden to move toward downtown Johnson City, so a building was purchased on East Main Street. The new church was called The Assembly.

After three years, the church merged with Roan Hill Baptist Church, where Scalf preached for six years.

“I was asked to preach at Roan Hill because they didn’t have a pastor at the time,” said Scalf. “Our congregation started visiting to hear me preach. When (Roan Hill) offered me the position of pastor, our congregation decided to merge instead of continuing to pay for the downtown building.”

Reconnecting

In April 2015, Scalf returned to Heritage Baptist.

The church is still going strong with average attendance around 350 people, but Scalf said he sees a trending away from corporate worship in the world.

“I do think we’re seeing a trend in terms of people losing interest in church,” Scalf said. “But the positive way to look at it is people who are coming to church seem to be genuinely interested in biblical preaching and teaching, and true community — the kind of things you want to see people flocking to a church for.”

Family matters

Scalf and his wife, Angela, have been married for 13 years. They have four children: Hannah, 9, Josiah, 7, Jacob, 4, and Isaac, 3.

It’s a big family, but Team Scalf fits nicely at Heritage.

“One of the advantages of being at Heritage at this point is we have a lot of families who have a lot of children,” Scalf said. “So we kind of help each other out. My wife is on the praise team, so practices can be chaotic with children running around, but we’re used to it.”

Looking forward

Throughout his ministerial journey, Scalf has continued to work on his education. He recently finished his second master’s degree, a Master of Divinity.

He said he believes Heritage is on the right path.

“We are a pretty solid church,” Scalf said. “We are a reformed church. We still value expository preaching and reformed doctrines above attracting crowds.”