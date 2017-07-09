Family Justice Center's first year aids 500 clients

“I can't give exact numbers yet, but it will be around 500 unduplicated people who have come in seeking services,” Heather Brack said. “We didn't want to think that was what was going to happen … the first three months looked nothing like the last three months. The community had to learn who we are and what we offer, and we had to earn their trust.”

The center had a public grand opening July 21, 2016, but the official first day of business was July 1, 2016. Brack is planning a public birthday bash next week for community members to see the center and how it’s grown since opening.

The Family Justice Center, located at 196 Montgomery St., provides a “one-stop shop” for resources related to domestic or sexual abuse.

“Instead of handing them a form or give them a number to call, we will make the calls and find them the information they need,” Brack said. “We are usually dealing with these people during one of the worst times of their lives, so we want to be able to help them in any way.”

The past year has been a learning process for Brack and the center and “one of things we've learned in dealing with this … we can help someone immediately,” she said. Her goal is for no one to walk in the door seeking help and walk out empty handed.

“We've really not had a case where all of us have been beating our heads on the wall saying there's nothing we can do for them,” she said. “Nobody's left the building where we've said there's absolutely nothing we can do for you.”

The center partners with other agencies to put services in one location for victims. The most recent addition to the program is the First Judicial Court Clinic where victims can get help with orders of protection or assistance to begin divorce proceedings.

The number of clients has grown each quarter, and is unlikely to go down anytime soon, Brack said.

“Every quarter we've been in operation we've increased in the percentage,” she said. “At the end of the day, we try to work ourselves out of a job. We want to live in a world where this does not happen (but) I anticipate our number will continue to climb.

The center was created through a $240,000 Tennessee Office of Criminal Justice Programs grant awarded nearly two years ago.

The Johnson City/Washington County Family Justice Center was the seventh domestic violence resource center to open in state and was part of Gov. Bill Haslam’s public safety plan, in which he planned to open three Family Justice Centers within three years.

Brack said all services provided at the centers are free. To contact the Family Justice Center, call 423-722-3720. The center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.