JCP Week in Review, July 7 - VIDEO

Washington County needs public infrastructure improvements worth $836.7 million, an increase of $61.7 million since last year, according to a report by the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations.

Washington County’s top three areas of need were:

• $227.8 million for transportation;

• $194.2 million for water and wastewater;

• $176.3 million for post-secondary education.

The full report from the TACIR can be found at the group’s website.

Volunteer firefighters from three Washington County departments responded to a fire at Briggs Dairy Farm Wednesday night that killed seven calves, an official said.

“The barn was a complete loss,” said Sulphur Springs Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Bruce Brocklebank III., who also said they, “were able to get two calves out of the barn in time.”

Approximately 20 firefighters from three departments — Sulphur Springs, Gray, and Jonesborough — responded to the scene at shortly after 8 p.m.

Brocklebank said the Briggs’ milking parlor was not damaged, and the milking cows were not injured. For the full story, visit Becky Campbell’s article on our website.

Phil Roe spoke at a plaque presentation Monday commemorating historic buildings at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center at Mountain Home, and had a largely supportive audience. For the most part.

During his speech, Roe talked about how he has dedicated much of his political energy as chairman of the House Committee on Veterans Affairs to helping veterans receive the care they need.

One man was very visibly in disagreement, however, and when the congressman went to the podium Monday, Sgt. Robert Rose, a disabled veteran, turned his wheelchair to face away from the congressman, showing clear contempt in an apparent gesture of protest against Roe. Sgt. Rose said one of the main reasons for his protest is the “opioid safety initiative,” which he believes has denied patients, including veterans such as him, pain medications they need for their injuries.

To learn more about those initiatives, and find out more about Sgt. Rose’s position, read Brandon Paykamian’s article in Tuesday’s Johnson City Press, or search for it here on our website.

First Friday is back on tap for July, and will be held tonight on the streets of downtown Johnson City. Seriously. Get downtown tonight.

A decorated bike ride and contest starts at 5:30 with prizes to be awarded for Most Patriotic and Most Creative. Azure Aerial Arts will perform at 6 at Majestic Park, and for $5, participants can try out aerial dancing on the silks.

Melissa Reaves Organsmic3 Trio will provide rock, funk and rhythm & blues music starting at 7, and plenty more fun things to do for the whole family. For the full run-down of events, visit our website, or simply show up and expect to have fun!