Popular ETSU professor makes bid to appear on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

On May 30, while he was visiting Hands On! Museum with Lala, his wife’s 5-year-old niece, Dula suddenly lost vision in his lower left visual field.

"I realized something must be wrong, because I have a Ph.D. in psychology, and I teach basic neuroanatomy that you don’t just lose visual field,” he said.

Concerned he would also lose vision in his right eye, Dula calmly turned to his niece and asked her if she could lead him to his wife’s office, which was relatively closeby in downtown Johnson City.

“She’s a smart, smart child,” Dula said. “We walked together, we stopped at every intersection. She looked left, she looked right, she looked left again. We held hands and crossed the street.”

It’s very likely that Lala saved Dula’s life that day.

Dula’s wife, Denise, drove him to the hospital, and he subsequently had two emergency surgeries. The first surgery was a biopsy that caused a major blood clot in his brain, which had to be removed during a second procedure.

“I told Lala later, ‘You know what, you’re a hero. Do you know what that is?’ ” Dula said. “She said, ‘No,’ and I said, ‘It’s kind of like a unicorn. There are not many of them around.’ ”

While it will likely be necessary for him to undergo chemotherapy and radiation, Dula says his prognosis is good, and he plans to return to ETSU in the fall to continue teaching.

“I’m getting better every day cognitively and I’m looking forward to getting back to doing what I love,” Dula said. “I’ll have to do it a little calmer than I would normally. ... I’m very animated when I teach.”

Something of a rock-n-roll icon on the ETSU campus, Dula is a widely adored professor among students at the university. His scores on RateMyProfessor, a website on which students can judge the performance of their teachers, had him ranked top 25 in the nation among college professors in 2012.

Dula is also an avid music buff and regularly performs with his band — Kryss Dula and Friends — at ETSU-sponsored events.

He has boundless energy, and in person, it’s difficult to imagine Dula could ever be bed-ridden. “Enthusiastic” might be an understatement.

A lot of things have happened in Dula’s life in a condensed period of time. He recently published a memoir titled “Experiments in Life” under the pseudonym Steven Sage, and has pledged to give at least half of all proceeds from the book to a charity of his choice. He hopes his recent medical crisis can act as a catalyst for that cause.

“The reality is when you get faced with your mortality like this that puts you to the test,” Dula said. “And I realize that time is limited, and what I want to do is live life with greater gratitude than I’ve ever lived before."

A consummate performer — both with his band and in the classroom — Dula has set his eyes on a larger stage, one he hopes will boost the charitable proceeds that could be produced from his book: “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

On June 27, Dula posted a live video on Facebook urging his friends to help him get on the program by sending the show emails via its website and using the hashtag #GetDulaOnEllen.

“I just want to use this difficult situation to hopefully achieve some very good ends,” Dula said in the video. As of Saturday afternoon, the video had about 52,000 views on Facebook and has been shared about 1,300 times.