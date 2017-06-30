JCP Week in Review, June 30 - VIDEO

In a call to media outlets, Congressman Phil Roe disagreed, however.

Roe said the CBO report is not logical and is based on assumptions. He says it makes the assumption that, once the Obamacare mandate is taken away, people won’t buy health insurance.

Roe believes the House bill was probably a bit better than the Senate version, but he is still confident the bill will be passed. “I am disappointed it is not a bipartisan bill,” he added. “I wish that the Democrats would step forward. I’ve certainly invited them to. They chose not to participate. It’s disappointing, but it’s what it is. I think you would have a better bill if it was a bipartisan bill.”

Roe also commented on immigration legislation and our Commander-in-chief’s tweeting habits. You can read what he had to say in David Floyd’s article online or in yesterday’s edition of the Johnson City Press.

I local political news, things are a little less dire or serious. For the first time in recent memory, about 20 members of the Washington County Democratic Party will enter a float in Saturday’s Jonesborough Days Parade.

Murphey Johnson and several Washington County Democratic Party members will be reviving their Project Lorax initiative by riding a 20-foot long float resembling Thneedville, the setting of the 1971 Dr. Seuss children’s book, in the Jonesborough parade.

“The float’s theme is sort of a patriotic take on the ‘Lorax,’ ” Johnson said. “We feel like environmental stewardship is very important, and ‘The Lorax’ is a great symbol for that.”

Project Lorax distributed 1,300 copies of the book to second-graders across Johnson City schools and some local county schools last year.

Although the Washington County Republican Party won’t participate in the Jonesborough Days Parade, local GOP Chairman Dr. Turney Williams said his organization will have a presence in Tuesday’s Fourth of July parades in Kingsport and Greeneville.

Ricina Patrick has been declared mentally competent to stand trial for the Feb. 27 stabbing death of her boyfriend, Ricky Lynn Price, in Erwin.

Price was stabbed inside the home they shared. After being stabbed, Price was able to get to a neighbor’s house, where he asked for help and then collapsed, before passing at Unicoi County Memorial Hospital. According to the arrest warrant, Price told witnesses four times that it was Patrick who stabbed him. Investigators later found a knife they believe was used in the murder inside the house in a spare bedroom under a pile of clothes.

At her arraignment Feb. 28, Judge David Shults appointed the public defender’s office to represent Patrick, and at a hearing later in the week granted a defense motion for a mental evaluation. Her preliminary hearing has been set for August 17.

As a reminder, Jonesborough Days is going on this weekend, kicking of the Independence Day celebrations throughout our region. If you want to know what’s going on, you can find a good guide for events on our website.

There’ll be plenty of tried-and-true events for the family, and new events, such as the Moon Pie eating contest and Dog Costume Contest to keep people entertained. The parade rolls through on Saturday morning, the Wannabeatles are back in town for the live music portion of the show, and fireworks will wrap things up Sunday night.

So get out and about this weekend and enjoy yourselves, and celebrate the birth of our nation.