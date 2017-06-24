City to close brush site to public after difficulties offsetting mulch

“We’ll continue to accept brush at the site until then, we’re just giving the public ample notice to look for alternatives,” said Phil Pindzola, the director of public works in Johnson City. The site is closed on the weekend, which means the policy will become effective on Monday, July 17. Brush left on site is ground into mulch and sold to customers.

The city will continue collecting curbside brush for city residents and businesses, but people and businesses outside of Johnson City who use the site will have to look for other places to put their leftover branches and tree trimmings.

“We’re getting about about 15,000 tons a year, and right now we can’t get rid of about maybe 9,000,” Pindzola said.

Part of the problem is that one of the site’s largest buyers has had to cut back on the amount of mulch they receive from the city. Domtar, which receives most of the mulch produced at the site, has accepted on average about 9,000 tons a year to fuel the boilers in their facility.

“Domtar does not comment on specific material procurement practices,” the company said in a statement to the Press. “We adjust to changing demand and market conditions. The mill is operating business as usual.”

Johnson City was making about $17 per ton from Domtar, which was just about enough for the city to break even for the production and shipping of the mulch.

Pindzola said the city has been unsuccessful in finding another market for the mulch, but he said if another one appears in the future, the city might open the doors again to the public.