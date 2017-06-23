Olympic Day 2017 shows kids that sports can be fun

Close to 500 boys and girls in elementary and middle school participated in Olympic Day, an event held across the nation that works to instill healthy habits in kids and celebrates sports that are part of the Olympic movement. During the event, the kids participated in a variety of Olympic activities, including weightlifting, javelin throw, track and field, shot put and discus throw, rugby, soccer and gymnastics.

“We all know we’ve got a problem with obesity, we all know we’ve got a problem with nutrition in this area,” said Meg Stone, the director of the Olympic Training Center at East Tennessee State University. “It’s just to try to get across to the children how important it is to the move, to get involved in sports, burn calories, lose a little bit of weight. But really, that isn’t the focus. The focus is enjoying movement.”

The event has been hosted by ETSU since it became an Olympic Training Site in 2012, and is one of about 1,000 similar events that are being held by other organizations across the nation over the weekend. As one of more than a dozen U.S. Olympic Training Sites, Stone said ETSU has a responsibility to take the lead in these efforts.

“Any organization can sign up for it, but it’s particularly crucial that the Olympic Training Sites show the way,” Stone said.

Fortunately, the kids had some experts to look up to.

“We’re trying to get the kids more open to Olympic events,” said John Daly, an Olympian who has competed in the skeleton event during the 2010 and 2014 Olympic games. Daly was one of the volunteers at the event on Friday. “We’re basically just involved in getting the kids active.”

Daly has been training at the ETSU Olympic Training Site and hopes to compete on the 2018 Olympic team.

Stone remembers at the Olympic Day event a couple years ago seeing kids who had difficulty dribbling a basketball and performing a forward roll.

“What a sad statement about activity in children,” she said. “Hopefully we can fill a gap.”

And their efforts appeared to be successful.

Rising fifth grader Layne Knight, who has participated in Olympic Day in the past, does gymnastics and hopes to play more sports in the future, namely soccer and maybe rugby.

“Rugby is really fun,” she said. “The ball is bigger than a football, and you can actually throw it better.”

In the future, Stone said she would like to see this event serve as a talent ID program, identifying kids who have potential to be stellar athletes.

“I’ve already seen some kids running that have got some talent,” she said.