JCP Week in Review, June 23 - VIDEO

Created in secret, the new bill has the full support of Donald Trump, who tweeted that “Obamacare is dead.” That leaves a lot of people unhappy, and a lot of questions to be answered.

If you’re wondering how our two Senators feel about the bill, it seems that neither one is fully on board as of yet, or at least they aren’t committing publicly.

There are still plenty of challenges to the bill, and we’ll do our best to keep you in the know here at the Johnson City Press.

A Johnson City man accused of shooting a couple, trying to burn their bodies, and cutting them up lost his bid to have the DA’s office booted from the case.

Eric Azotea was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and two counts of abuse of a corpse after being arrested for the January 2015 incident. A motion to suppress his statement to investigators is still pending, as his attorneys have filed dozens of motions in the case.

Azotea’s trial is now scheduled for Sept. 11 to Sept. 22.

The Washington County Board of Education is now just one vote away from approving a new Boone’s Creek K-8 school, after years of debate and delays.

On Wednesday, Washington County’s Budget Committee unanimously voted to authorize a contract with BurWil Construction to build the school at a guaranteed maximum price of $25.3 million, leaving Monday’s County Commission meeting as the project’s final hurdle.

The bid to construct the school came in lower than the $25.3 million maximum, leaving about $371,000 to go into a contingency fund.

After lots of discussion and argument, Carter County Mayor Leon Humphrey surprised everyone Monday night by announcing that he would no longer be running the Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter.

"It is obvious to me that there are a good number of you who have more expertise than me,” Humphrey said, “whether in work experience, education or financial background" to operate the shelter. "It wouldn't be fair for me and my staff to impede you any further. I wish you the utmost best. I hope you take immediate action to backfill my position on the advisory board."

To find out what the board decided to do after his resignation, visit johnsoncitypress.com.