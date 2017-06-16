JCP Week in Review, June 16 - VIDEO

James T. Hodgkinson, a 66-year-old home inspector from Illinois, wounded Scalise before he was fatally shot by police who had been guarding the House majority whip. The shooting took an even darker turn as reports surfaced of Hodgkinsons’ political affiliation and hatred of all things Republican, and those who had initially called for unity began to use the shooting as a sounding board for political gain.

The shooter was neutralized by police and congressional security, who acted quickly to put an end to the incident and most likely saved dozens of lives.

Scalise was in critical condition as of Wednesday evening, but is expected to have a full recovery. Congress was back in session on Thursday.

In other national news, The Washington Post reports that Robert Mueller, the special counsel appointed to investigate Russian influence in the 2016 presidential campaign, is now examining whether President Donald Trump tried to obstruct justice.

Mueller was appointed by Trump and his staff to investigate the Russian involvement in our election, and this is the first time the investigation has turned toward the President, who tweeted his response Thursday, “They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story, found zero proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story. Nice.”

For more information on this, follow along in the Johnson City Press or on johnsoncitypress.com.

Three East Tennessee prosecutors and a child called Baby Doe have filed suit against three major drug manufacturers and some of their subsidiaries, a medical clinic and two individuals demanding action regarding the production, promotion and distribution of opioids that has left thousands of residents in the region in the grips of a devastating drug addiction.

The announcement came at Niswonger Children’s Hospital, but hospital CEO Lisa Carter said the facility is not directly connected to the suit. In addition to the First, Second, and Third district attorneys general and Mountain States Health Alliance officials, there were representatives from Wellmont Health System and every law enforcement agency in Northeast Tennessee.

“We have a huge increase in the number of babies born with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome as a direct result of opioid addiction,” Carter said. “This has become a nationwide epidemic that is most widespread right here in Northeast Tennessee.”

The suit filed in Sullivan County Circuit Court in Kingsport, names the defendants as:

• Purdue Pharma L.P., based in Delaware;

• Purdue Pharma Inc., a New York corporation with the principal place of business in Connecticut;

• The Purdue Frederick Company, Inc., also in Delaware but doing business in Connecticut.

• Mallinckrodt PLC, an Irish company with corporate headquarters in Staines-upon-Thames, United Kingdom;

• Endo Health Solutions Inc., a Delaware corporation doing business in Pennsylvania;

• Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., a Delaware corporation owned by Endo Health Solutions;

• Center Pointe Medical Clinic LLC, a Tennessee limited liability corporation located at 2020 Brookside Drive, Kingsport;

• Elizabeth Ann Bowers Campbell, of Johnson City, who the suit said participated in the illegal drug market for opioids; and

• Pamela Moore, of Church Hill, who was also accused of participating in the illegal drug market for opioids.

To find out more, read Becky Campbell’s article in the Johnson City Press or right here on johnsoncitypress.com.

The two men arrested Wednesday on more than 25 charges related to people, businesses and homes being shot with ball bearings are also “persons of interest” in a similar investigation in Knoxville. Seriously.

KPD Public Information Officer Darrell DeBusk said two Knoxville police investigators traveled to Washington County on Thursday morning to interview Dakotah Shell and Joseph Dechristina, of Afton and Knoxville respectively. DeBusk said there were about 25 reports overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday morning throughout Knoxville of businesses and vehicles having windows shattered by ball bearings.

The two men were arraigned Thursday afternoon on charges listed in three separate warrants. Johnson City police charged each one with 11 counts of felony reckless endangerment, 15 counts of misdemeanor vandalism and one count of aggravated assault. Washington County charged the men with two counts of vandalism and two counts of reckless endangerment with serious injury or use of a deadly weapon.

Both men were arraigned on the charges Thursday afternoon and held on $163,000 bond each.