Jonesborough High School class of 1952 celebrates 65th reunion

They were in the gym at Jonesborough High School. Emma was in the bleachers with her friends, and Dwight was on the gym floor.

“My mother was always a stickler for matching stuff. Your clothing had to match,” she said, “and I looked down and Dwight had a pair of khaki pants on, he had an orange shirt on and a pair of red socks. I’ll never forget that as long as I live. ... I ended up marrying him.”

Dwight Treadway was one of 53 students who graduated from Jonesborough High School in 1952, and although he passed away recently, he was there in spirit during the class’s 65th high school reunion Saturday at The Black Olive in Jonesborough.

About a dozen members of the graduating class sat in the restaurant’s large back room with their friends and spouses to eat, reminisce and update each other on the wellbeing of their fellow classmates.

The class witnessed various changes in the school during that time period — most notably the school’s migration from their old building, which has since been transformed into condominiums, to their new building in what is now Jonesborough Middle School.

“We got up in that new building, and we felt like we were in New York City,” said Becky Sims, another member of the class of 1952.

Sims remembers the shenanigans she and her classmates would pull on their teachers and members of the school’s staff.

The students, with the aid of many of the teachers, would oftentimes run across the street to a nearby hamburger joint to fetch bushels of burgers for the teachers and the kids. All this would be done behind the back of the school’s principal, who would on occasion have to leave the school for countywide meetings.

“We would wait until his car got out of sight, and then we’d run across that road and bring back bags of hamburgers for the teachers because everyone was sick of the school food,” Sims said. “One of us would stand guard in case he came back early.”

Sims also remembers the pranks she and her classmates would pull on one of their English teachers who, although a very bright man, was a somewhat slow walker.

“He walked slow, talked slow, he did everything slow,” she said, “and when we left the cafeteria going back to our English room, we would all get ahead of him because he would stop to talk to someone ... and we would all go hide ... sometimes we would go outside and run as hard as we could.”

The teacher would oftentimes walk back into the classroom to find that none of his students had made it back.

The reunion, which has been going on annually for a while, is something the classmates look forward to throughout the year.

“Lots of people don’t even live to be 65, let alone be out of school 65 years,” Sims said.

Clark Hartford, another member of the 1952 class, traveled 610 miles to attend the reunion. Hartford, who still teaches chemistry at Indiana University South Bend, is very fond of the people he went to high school with.

“I came here from Virginia in the eighth grade,” Hartford said. He didn’t know many people when he first arrived in the area, but he soon developed a close friendship with the people in his class. “They effectively adopted me,” he said.

Sims and her former classmates are determined to continue meeting like this as long as possible.

“When are we going to quit having the reunion? ... When there’s none of us left,” Sims said. “That’s what we’ll do.”