JCP Week in Review, June 9 - VIDEO

The former FBI Director gave dramatic testimony that exposed deep distrust between the president and the veteran lawman and threatened to undermine Donald Trump’s presidency.

Comey disputed the Trump administration’s justification for his firing, declaring the administration “defamed him and more importantly the FBI,” as he opened his much anticipated first public telling of his relationship with Trump. Comey described discomfort about their one-on-one conversations, saying he decided he immediately needed to document the discussions in memos.

Trump and his lawyers dispute Comey’s claims, and pointed to Comey’s refusal to name President Trump as a subject of his investigation as “total vindication.”

Two long-time business staples in our area are saying goodbye, as Poor Richard’s has announced that it is closing for a second time, and Kmart becomes a victim of widespread national closings for the chain.

Poor Richard’s Deli offered steamed sandwiches and sweet tea for more than 30 years just a block away from the ETSU campus, and after a change in ownership, the deli closed for a time earlier this decade. It re-opened with the same menu and it seemed like business as usual. But, now the building stands vacant, looking for someone else to take up the mantle at the corner of Walnut Street.

The Kmart on People’s Street will be closing in September, and although that leaves a lot of locals sad to see it go, it isn’t surprising, given the state of the national chain. But Angie Carrier, the city’s development services director, doesn’t expect the valuable building the company is leaving to be empty for long.

Carrier couldn’t name the companies with interest in the location, but said some were real estate brokers and others were retailers that aren’t currently in the Johnson City market, saying, “There are a lot of businesses that would love to be in that space.”

Elizabethton’s Covered Bridge Festival is already underway, and will continue through the weekend, and they’ve got some great events and entertainment scheduled for this year’s celebration.

Carson Peters and Iron Mountain kicked things off last night, and Blue Highway performs at 8 p.m. tonight with Mountain Rose taking the stage at 6:30 p.m.

Suzy Bogguss will start at 8 p.m. Saturday, with the Bullseye Band and North Fork performing earlier in the evening. Bogguss will end her show at 9:15, with the concluding fireworks show taking place to close out the celebration.

To wrap things up, I’d like to let you know that the Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter will be having an adoption event June 16-24. All adoptions are sponsored and free of charge, and they have an immense amount of animals in need of a home, so please, if you can help in any way please do. They are also still accepting sponsors and donations to help with the event if you’d like to pitch in. You can find more information at their website, or search johnsoncitypress.com for an upcoming article promoting the effort.