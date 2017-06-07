Kids hold lemonade stand to raise funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

It’s a tradition they’ve had for the past few summers. The entrepreneurial venture was only one of the many things they had planned the warm, summer day.

Between fixing up their clubhouse and teaching their little brother how to play the drums, these modern Goonies were ready to start their own non-profit business.

But one of their moms had a story to tell, and that story changed their plans.

Ellie, 12; Brin, 11; June, 10; Tyson, 8; and Kesnel, 4, all stood together Wednesday in the cut lawn on Sherwood Drive with their freshly squeezed lemonade — their homemade specialty. Ellie explained she was Brin’s neighbor, and since Ellie moved in, the girls and Brin’s siblings have put together the lemonade stand as one of many summer projects.

The girls had no goal set but to raise as much money as they could.

Chatter quickly started up about whether they wanted to take their business into the next day with another lemonade stand on Thursday. Though they weren’t planning on selling Girl Scout style, June said maybe they should go door-to-door to invite the neighbors.

They originally planned on using the day’s earnings to fix up their clubhouse. Instead, the money will be going to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Why?

Ellie’s mom teaches at University High School, and mentioned that one of her students is in remission and has to return to St. Jude this summer for more treatment.

Her story touched the girls’ hearts, and they decided the clubhouse could wait.

Around noon, they had just made the lemonade. Their plan was to remain patient as the lunch hour swung by and they could flag down passing cars to stop for a refreshing cup.

Their efforts were certainly rewarded. At the end of the day, the group raised a total of $285 for St. Jude’s. Another lemonade stand will be held Thursday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m along Sherwood Drive.