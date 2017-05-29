Women's Action Group hosts first women's tribute on Memorial Day

Terryl Rock, leader of the Women’s Action Group of Johnson City, explained the special tribute, saying, “One of our goals is to bring to light things people don’t see, serve the underserved and to recognize the under-recognized.”

One of the participants was Air Force veteran Sarah Sellers, who served for 30 years.

“The people that didn’t show up, they don’t know what they missed,” Sellers said. “You just don’t realize what military women have to do, the places they go, and they go because they love their country.”

She served in both the Vietnam and Korean Wars. Sellers said the women’s tribute was the first thing she has been able to enjoy since the passing of her husband.

After an introduction and prayer, participants split into two groups to place pink carnations on the female veterans’ gravesites. Though most flowers were already placed on the graves before the event, participation was something WAG encouraged.

Many members of the audience were veterans or family of a female veteran.

“We have a tendency to forget women served also,” Rock said. “It makes me feel good to see these veterans come here and be recognized.”

A candle lighting was held at the end of the event to commemorate the women’s service, with the flames representing a light that would never dim and a sign of the freedom that burns because of the contributions of female veterans.

The Rev. Jane Taylor of First United Methodist opened the tribute.

WAG felt it appropriate for someone like Taylor, one of the few female ministry leaders in the city, to lead the group in celebrating women’s courage to excel beyond the expected.

“Whenever a woman steps into a role that is traditionally a man’s, it does take a tremendous amount of courage. It’s that courage that we celebrate tonight,” Rock said.

Rock said she was excited about the turnout this year. She said it’s hard to start a tradition, but remarked she hopes for more participants in years to come.