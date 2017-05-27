Local scouts plant American flags at Mountain Home National Cemetery

Now, he always saves two for a pair of veterans close to his heart: his father and his grandfather.

By the end of the morning on the Saturday before Memorial Day, the national cemetery was carpeted with red, white and blue as part of an annual event conducted by local Scouts.

“The Boy Scout motto is ‘Do a good turn daily,’ ” said Dellinger, who is a member of the Sequoyah Council and the chairman of the event, “and hopefully (the Scouts) will respect the soldiers who have fallen and (the experience) will give them an idea of what it means.”

Hundreds of Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, troop leaders and parents participated in the event, continuing a tradition that began in the 1940s.

Beforehand, participants gathered at the campus gazebo and went over the proper procedure for planting the flags. They marched over to the cemetery as a group and fanned out across the rows of graves, planting flags in front of each one. The scouts took a moment to read the name printed on each headstone and salute each fallen veteran.

Seventh graders Lauren Lehrfeld and Olivia Young are part of Girl Scout Troop 104 and were surprised by the number of veterans, more than 16,000, who are buried in the cemetery. They stressed the importance of showing respect to fallen veterans, particularly in light of the risks they took for their country.

Two members of Boy Scout troop 237 — Jarod Hollows, 17, and Ethan Taylor, 13 — shared similar perspectives on the importance of Memorial Day.

Taylor’s dad, Larry, is a combat engineer and served three deployments in Afghanistan and Iraq. His grandfather has also served in the armed forces.

“It gives me a lot of pride because I’m showing respect to them as well as when I’m showing respect to the fallen veterans,” Ethan said.

Robert E. Myers, who is with the Washington County chapter of Disabled American Veterans, says there are about 430 disabled American veterans in Washington County. He turned up for the ceremony at the national cemetery on Saturday and found the degree of participation encouraging.

“More and more the younger people are understanding that freedom isn’t free,” Myers said. “(Veterans) need to be supported. They’re out there getting hurt, getting shot, away from their loved ones, so I think it’s just great to see them out here ... and we’re getting more people all the time.”

Larry Taylor, who is the scoutmaster for Troop 237, was on the last convoy out of Iraq on Dec. 17, 2011.

“A lot of people misunderstand Memorial Day,” Larry said. “It is not for living veterans. It is for the fallen heroes. These people have died over time and in combat and stuff like that. That is who we are honoring. We are honoring the heroes of the past. ... These are the ones that have shaped the world.”