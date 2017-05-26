JCP Week in Review, May 26 - VIDEO

On Monday, Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner John Dreyzehner deemed Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System’s certificate of public advantage application complete once again, initiating a 120-day review period that will culminate in a September decision on the two entities’ desire to merge.

If approved, the COPA would allow the Tri-Cities’ two largest health systems to merge into Ballad Health and be protected from federal antirust laws used to prevent and break up health care monopolies.

This is the second time Dreyzehner has deemed the application complete - lets see if this time brings forth a resolution.

Rep. Phil Roe had plenty to talk about in a Thursday morning conference call with local reporters, covering the new budget, the Russia investigation, and more.

Roe seemed to agree with most everything our new president is doing or proposing, agreeing with him on the new budget and military spending, and downplaying the fears of the Congressional Budget Office and their assessment of the future of the new Health Care Act of 2017. The CBO reports that 23 million people would lose coverage over the next ten years with this new plan, but Roe says he doesn’t put a lot of stock in “those reports,” and that, “They’re rarely even halfway close to reality.”

For more on his conversation with reporters, read Zach Vance’s article in the Johnson City Press, or online at johnsoncitypress.com.

Washington County drivers could see plenty of road improvements over the next decade as new revenue from a fuel tax increase enacted this year becomes available.

According to Casin Swann of the Transportation Coalition of Tennessee, Washington County and its three municipalities, Johnson City, Jonesborough and Watauga, will receive more than $22 million over the next 15 years in new local revenue, and the 18 already panned construction projects in the region will bring $72.5 million in total investment.

The IMPROVE Act, which enacted the gas tax increase and hikes to vehicle registration fees, also includes a 20 percent reduction in sales tax on groceries and slashes business taxes.

Local residents will likely begin to see construction on some of the 18 projects in about four years.

Congratulations are in order for David Crockett’s Addisyn Rowe and the ETSU Baseball Team.

Rowe finished as runner-up in the high jump at the TSSAA State Track and Field Championships last year, and this year fulfilled her goal, clearing 5-06 and taking home the crown.

ETSU’s baseball team stunned Western Carolina last night with a five-run ninth inning, winning 8-6 and advancing to today’s winner’s bracket game in the SoCon tournament as a 7 seed. They should be playing UNC Greensboro as I speak.

So, congratulations to Addisyn Rowe and all the local athletes who competed this week, and good luck to the Bucs, who have a chance to surprise a lot of people.

Thanks for watching - have a great Memorial Day Weekend!